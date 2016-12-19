Local

December 19, 2016 9:54 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 16, 2016

The News Tribune

ABLOTT/GUCKEL Karen Jean with Steven John, both of Vashon

AHMAD/YASSNEY Adel Nile with Hanna M., both of Olympia

ALEXANDER/RYBAK Shrout Sharon Lamar with Dmytro, both of Tacoma

ARMSTRONG/MAGGARD Melinda D. with Devin M. B., both of Roy

BANANOLA-LAMAR/TANKS Brooke Rene with Timothy Lamont, both of Tacoma

BEECHER/PEREZ Michael Lee with Sonia Kathleen, both of Tacoma

BELL/MEJIA-UBALDO Katherine Joyce with Marcos, both of Steilacoom

BESSEX/FOSTER Miranda Marie Young with David Adam, both of Tacoma

BOYD/ALSAEED Michael David with Amani Abdulaziz A., both of Puyallup

BRACKETT/VIGGUE John Michael with Reyessa Lynn, both of Tacoma

BRADLEY/PETERSON Christina Michelle with Joel Joseph, both of Orting

BRICE/KINDURYTE Brandon Jamal, Tacoma, with Danute, Kaunas, Lithuania

BROWN/STEWART Chantol Beverly Busche with Toni Marie, both of JBLM

CAIRNS/BAKER Michael Winn Jr., University Place, with Janet Renee, Portsmouth, Ohio

CARDENAS/LYONS Pedro Issac with Mackenzi Jean, both of Tacoma

CARDENAS ROSAS/RAMOS-RAMIREZ Paula with Ramon, both of Tacoma

CARR/FRANTTI Houston Charlene with Eric Nicholas, both of Lake Tapps

COLLINS/BOOKHART Shinora Laynia, Lakewood, with Branden Dasean, Olympia

CORDOVA/THOMAS Raquel Rena with Robert Francis Mitchell, both of Tacoma

CORNISH/CHEN Merle David, Edgewood, with Sisi, Bellevue

CRUZ/PANGELINAN Thomas Franklin with Christie Salas, both of Tacoma

CUNNINGHAM/HAMACHER Kris Sali with Jonathan Lee, both of Tacoma

CUNNINGHAM/WETMORE Tyler Mathew with Julie Deeann, both of Tacoma

DAHL/JENKINS James Edward, Buckley, with Cynthia Marie, Puyallup

DINH/NGAMLERT Tu with Nawika, both of Tacoma

DRUGGE/LUDBERG Damon Lee with Aubryum Marie, both of Gig Harbor

EGAN/MANGUM Terrence Michel with Virginia Lee, both of University Place

ENRIGHT/COFFELT Pamela Christine with David Harvey Jr., both of Eatonville

EPPS/GUTIERREZ-PEREZ Zachary Durand with Alba Nydia, both of Bremerton

FLORES/JONES Sabrina Beatrice, Graham, with Ashlee Noell, Sacramento, Calif.

GARCIA/TORRES Velazquez Marcos with Garcia Zeila, both of Enumclaw

GARLAND/DANNA Donavon Joseph, JBLM, with Kristina Irene, Ellensburg

GEISLEMAN/BODNAR Kayla Rachelle with Tyson A., both of University Place

GILES/SWISHER Acevedo Manuel, Des Moines, with Linda Sue, Tacoma

GROVER/HANSEN Allison Rochelle with Scott Timothy, both of Boise, Idaho

GUERRA/SALVAN Brandi Socorro, Tacoma, with Bogdan Emil, Woodinville

HAGEN/WILLIS Sarah Samantha with Ethan Canfield, both of Tacoma

HANSON/REIBER Lynn A., Orting, with Russell A., Tacoma

HAUGE/MANGOLD Marc Jacobson with Deborah Ann, both of Tacoma

HOHENSCHUH/WADSWORTH William Max with Jennifer Lea, both of Buckley

HOLCOMB/SPONBERG Bruce Wayne with Larina Arleen, both of Edgewood

HOULE/NGUYEN Daniel Trevor, Roy, with Truc Hong, Cincinatti, Ohio

JEONG/KI Boreum, Lacey, with Peter Sunyoung, Puyallup

KARANJA/ESHESIMUA Monica Wambui, Tacoma, with Felix Itoto, Federal Way

KI/SHIN Ok To with Hyojin, both of University Place

KOENIG/INKHAMDEE Bernie Heinz, Orting, with Tiamjan, Ravensdale

KORRELL/SWEANEY Clairissa Nicole with Adam Matthew, both of Tacoma

LAMPLEY/AMMAN Crystal Dawn with Osman Ali, both of Spanaway

LETTERER/BANH William Joseph with Holden Kim, both of SeaTac

LEWIS/STEVENSON Dashaun Jacquis with Natalie Beth, both of Tacoma

LINDSAY/POWERS Matthew William with Erin Ann, both of DuPont

LONG/AGHAZARIAN Michael Tyson with Carly Marie, both of Steilacoom

LOPRIMO/NAVA Taylor Marie with Brandon, both of Tacoma

MARTINEZ/BELTRAN Carlos Arturo with Nathalie, both of Milton

MATTHEWS/LYON Aaron Joseph, Yelm, with Makensy Marie, Rainier

McCORD/LEECH Brandon Daniel with Bridgette Nicole, both of Spanaway

McCOY/MARTIN Trevin Cole with Olympia October, both of Puyallup

McELROY/DAVIDSON Jack Duane, Puyallup, with Petra, Richland

MILLER/SCHROEDER Lillian Amanda with Bryan Alan, both of Tacoma

MILLER/JAMES Shannon Marie with Jeraylin Charles, both of Puyallup

NIEVES/TAYLOR Lizette Clara, Puyallup, with Kent Clyde, Lake Tapps

NOZDRIN/SIVOVA Stepan Mikhaylovich II with Olga Pavlovna, both of Tacoma

OLSON/ADAMS Jordan Craig, Eatonville, with Samantha Dawn, Puyallup

OSTER/SOTO Joshua Lee, Enumclaw, with Felipe Andres, Tacoma

PACKARD/FRANCIS Lauren Ann with Forrest Tevin, both of Tacoma

PALMA/MARTINEZ Ortega Ricardo with Sarmiento Leticia, both of Lakewood

PETERSON/BYERS Elizabeth Aaron Marie, Chehalis, with Dennis Skyler, Yelm

RAMOS/ARMSTRONG Michael David with Charlene Annmarie, both of Puyallup

READ/PEACOCK Robert Wayne with Kathy Ann, both of Lakewood

REDDING/CLINTON Tamara Patricia with Christopher Wayne, both of Eatonville

ROBERTS/ANGELES Piearre Deon, JBLM, with Moreno Alan Yabin, Portland, Ore.

ROGERS/YENNE Michael Jon with Traci Jo, both of Puyallup

ROLLINS/FORRESTER Aalexis M. with Kassy, both of University Place

ROWLEY/JIMENEZ Kirsten Rose, Spanaway, with Gabriel Bautista, Seattle

RUNNING/EVANS Michelle Lavonne with Michael W., both of Tacoma

RUSHING/KRASKA Nichole Monique with Nathenial Kyle, both of Lakewood

SAATELA/ROTH John Thomas with Julia Anne, both of Anderson Island

SACKMAN/JOHNSON Kenneth Jospeh with Jessica Linda, both of Puyallup

SALEEN/GAYLORD Steven T., Puyallup, with Taya May, Federal Way

SAUNDERS/FRIES Anthony John with Breanna Lynn, both of Tacoma

SHIN/KIM Youngkyun Joseph, Lacey, with Myunghee, Olympia

SHOEMAKER/SLAUGHTER Joseph Michael, Gig Harbor, with Jennifer Esther, Graham

SLAUGHTER/SMITH Gary Steven with Anna Elizabeth, both of Buckley

SMITH/GARCIA Lisa Christine with Antonio, both of Lakewood

SMITH/TICE Sheri Jeane with Leslie Carl, both of University Place

STEPHENS/SMITH Rebecca Katherine with Corey Monroe, both of Lakewood

STREETER/AL-GALLAS Kevin Kimo, Gig Harbor, with Amna-Noor A., Arlington, Va.

STRINGER/KROPP Barbara Ann with Michael James, both of Spanaway

SULLIVAN/HAYES Timothy A. II with Terri D., both of Tacoma

TAISE/MORGAN Malaesa with Aaron Diquan, both of Lakewood

THACH/JAMES Cindy Lee with Derek Javon, both of Tacoma

THOMAS/KISSLING Alexandra Dorothea with Jared Alan, both of Lake Tapps

TYROUM/TITH Kevin Kim with Vanny, both of Tacoma

UBBEN/REDFORD Jay Daniel with Caylee Anne, both of Anchorage, Alaska

VANWAGNER/SANTANA SUAREZ Daniel Craig with Dalila, both of Lake Tapps

VO/HO Truong Van with Re, both of Auburn

VONG/NGUYEN Va Cong, Tacoma, with Phuong Thi Thanh, Puyallup

WALKER/ALBERSTADT Eleanor Winn with Zachary, both of Bellingham

WELCH/CURRIER Danny Ray with Elizabeth Leona, both of Gig Harbor

WILKINS/WILLIAMS Andrina Kurestin, Tacoma, with Vernon Shai, JBLM

WILLCOX/NOBLES Kimberly Irene, Tacoma, with Willie Lee II, Clallam Bay

WILSON/PULIDO Debra Ann with Naranjo Sergio A., both of University Place

WRIGHT/OBERTO Joseph Thomas, Edgewood, with Elisha Anne, Bonney Lake

ZAVALA-ORTEGA/SOTO-MARRERO Kenny Manuel with Kathiria Cristine, both of Tacoma

