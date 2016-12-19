Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 16, 2016

ABLOTT/GUCKEL Karen Jean with Steven John, both of Vashon
AHMAD/YASSNEY Adel Nile with Hanna M., both of Olympia
ALEXANDER/RYBAK Shrout Sharon Lamar with Dmytro, both of Tacoma
ARMSTRONG/MAGGARD Melinda D. with Devin M. B., both of Roy
BANANOLA-LAMAR/TANKS Brooke Rene with Timothy Lamont, both of Tacoma
BEECHER/PEREZ Michael Lee with Sonia Kathleen, both of Tacoma
BELL/MEJIA-UBALDO Katherine Joyce with Marcos, both of Steilacoom
BESSEX/FOSTER Miranda Marie Young with David Adam, both of Tacoma
BOYD/ALSAEED Michael David with Amani Abdulaziz A., both of Puyallup
BRACKETT/VIGGUE John Michael with Reyessa Lynn, both of Tacoma
BRADLEY/PETERSON Christina Michelle with Joel Joseph, both of Orting
BRICE/KINDURYTE Brandon Jamal, Tacoma, with Danute, Kaunas, Lithuania
BROWN/STEWART Chantol Beverly Busche with Toni Marie, both of JBLM
CAIRNS/BAKER Michael Winn Jr., University Place, with Janet Renee, Portsmouth, Ohio
CARDENAS/LYONS Pedro Issac with Mackenzi Jean, both of Tacoma
CARDENAS ROSAS/RAMOS-RAMIREZ Paula with Ramon, both of Tacoma
CARR/FRANTTI Houston Charlene with Eric Nicholas, both of Lake Tapps
COLLINS/BOOKHART Shinora Laynia, Lakewood, with Branden Dasean, Olympia
CORDOVA/THOMAS Raquel Rena with Robert Francis Mitchell, both of Tacoma
CORNISH/CHEN Merle David, Edgewood, with Sisi, Bellevue
CRUZ/PANGELINAN Thomas Franklin with Christie Salas, both of Tacoma
CUNNINGHAM/HAMACHER Kris Sali with Jonathan Lee, both of Tacoma
CUNNINGHAM/WETMORE Tyler Mathew with Julie Deeann, both of Tacoma
DAHL/JENKINS James Edward, Buckley, with Cynthia Marie, Puyallup
DINH/NGAMLERT Tu with Nawika, both of Tacoma
DRUGGE/LUDBERG Damon Lee with Aubryum Marie, both of Gig Harbor
EGAN/MANGUM Terrence Michel with Virginia Lee, both of University Place
ENRIGHT/COFFELT Pamela Christine with David Harvey Jr., both of Eatonville
EPPS/GUTIERREZ-PEREZ Zachary Durand with Alba Nydia, both of Bremerton
FLORES/JONES Sabrina Beatrice, Graham, with Ashlee Noell, Sacramento, Calif.
GARCIA/TORRES Velazquez Marcos with Garcia Zeila, both of Enumclaw
GARLAND/DANNA Donavon Joseph, JBLM, with Kristina Irene, Ellensburg
GEISLEMAN/BODNAR Kayla Rachelle with Tyson A., both of University Place
GILES/SWISHER Acevedo Manuel, Des Moines, with Linda Sue, Tacoma
GROVER/HANSEN Allison Rochelle with Scott Timothy, both of Boise, Idaho
GUERRA/SALVAN Brandi Socorro, Tacoma, with Bogdan Emil, Woodinville
HAGEN/WILLIS Sarah Samantha with Ethan Canfield, both of Tacoma
HANSON/REIBER Lynn A., Orting, with Russell A., Tacoma
HAUGE/MANGOLD Marc Jacobson with Deborah Ann, both of Tacoma
HOHENSCHUH/WADSWORTH William Max with Jennifer Lea, both of Buckley
HOLCOMB/SPONBERG Bruce Wayne with Larina Arleen, both of Edgewood
HOULE/NGUYEN Daniel Trevor, Roy, with Truc Hong, Cincinatti, Ohio
JEONG/KI Boreum, Lacey, with Peter Sunyoung, Puyallup
KARANJA/ESHESIMUA Monica Wambui, Tacoma, with Felix Itoto, Federal Way
KI/SHIN Ok To with Hyojin, both of University Place
KOENIG/INKHAMDEE Bernie Heinz, Orting, with Tiamjan, Ravensdale
KORRELL/SWEANEY Clairissa Nicole with Adam Matthew, both of Tacoma
LAMPLEY/AMMAN Crystal Dawn with Osman Ali, both of Spanaway
LETTERER/BANH William Joseph with Holden Kim, both of SeaTac
LEWIS/STEVENSON Dashaun Jacquis with Natalie Beth, both of Tacoma
LINDSAY/POWERS Matthew William with Erin Ann, both of DuPont
LONG/AGHAZARIAN Michael Tyson with Carly Marie, both of Steilacoom
LOPRIMO/NAVA Taylor Marie with Brandon, both of Tacoma
MARTINEZ/BELTRAN Carlos Arturo with Nathalie, both of Milton
MATTHEWS/LYON Aaron Joseph, Yelm, with Makensy Marie, Rainier
McCORD/LEECH Brandon Daniel with Bridgette Nicole, both of Spanaway
McCOY/MARTIN Trevin Cole with Olympia October, both of Puyallup
McELROY/DAVIDSON Jack Duane, Puyallup, with Petra, Richland
MILLER/SCHROEDER Lillian Amanda with Bryan Alan, both of Tacoma
MILLER/JAMES Shannon Marie with Jeraylin Charles, both of Puyallup
NIEVES/TAYLOR Lizette Clara, Puyallup, with Kent Clyde, Lake Tapps
NOZDRIN/SIVOVA Stepan Mikhaylovich II with Olga Pavlovna, both of Tacoma
OLSON/ADAMS Jordan Craig, Eatonville, with Samantha Dawn, Puyallup
OSTER/SOTO Joshua Lee, Enumclaw, with Felipe Andres, Tacoma
PACKARD/FRANCIS Lauren Ann with Forrest Tevin, both of Tacoma
PALMA/MARTINEZ Ortega Ricardo with Sarmiento Leticia, both of Lakewood
PETERSON/BYERS Elizabeth Aaron Marie, Chehalis, with Dennis Skyler, Yelm
RAMOS/ARMSTRONG Michael David with Charlene Annmarie, both of Puyallup
READ/PEACOCK Robert Wayne with Kathy Ann, both of Lakewood
REDDING/CLINTON Tamara Patricia with Christopher Wayne, both of Eatonville
ROBERTS/ANGELES Piearre Deon, JBLM, with Moreno Alan Yabin, Portland, Ore.
ROGERS/YENNE Michael Jon with Traci Jo, both of Puyallup
ROLLINS/FORRESTER Aalexis M. with Kassy, both of University Place
ROWLEY/JIMENEZ Kirsten Rose, Spanaway, with Gabriel Bautista, Seattle
RUNNING/EVANS Michelle Lavonne with Michael W., both of Tacoma
RUSHING/KRASKA Nichole Monique with Nathenial Kyle, both of Lakewood
SAATELA/ROTH John Thomas with Julia Anne, both of Anderson Island
SACKMAN/JOHNSON Kenneth Jospeh with Jessica Linda, both of Puyallup
SALEEN/GAYLORD Steven T., Puyallup, with Taya May, Federal Way
SAUNDERS/FRIES Anthony John with Breanna Lynn, both of Tacoma
SHIN/KIM Youngkyun Joseph, Lacey, with Myunghee, Olympia
SHOEMAKER/SLAUGHTER Joseph Michael, Gig Harbor, with Jennifer Esther, Graham
SLAUGHTER/SMITH Gary Steven with Anna Elizabeth, both of Buckley
SMITH/GARCIA Lisa Christine with Antonio, both of Lakewood
SMITH/TICE Sheri Jeane with Leslie Carl, both of University Place
STEPHENS/SMITH Rebecca Katherine with Corey Monroe, both of Lakewood
STREETER/AL-GALLAS Kevin Kimo, Gig Harbor, with Amna-Noor A., Arlington, Va.
STRINGER/KROPP Barbara Ann with Michael James, both of Spanaway
SULLIVAN/HAYES Timothy A. II with Terri D., both of Tacoma
TAISE/MORGAN Malaesa with Aaron Diquan, both of Lakewood
THACH/JAMES Cindy Lee with Derek Javon, both of Tacoma
THOMAS/KISSLING Alexandra Dorothea with Jared Alan, both of Lake Tapps
TYROUM/TITH Kevin Kim with Vanny, both of Tacoma
UBBEN/REDFORD Jay Daniel with Caylee Anne, both of Anchorage, Alaska
VANWAGNER/SANTANA SUAREZ Daniel Craig with Dalila, both of Lake Tapps
VO/HO Truong Van with Re, both of Auburn
VONG/NGUYEN Va Cong, Tacoma, with Phuong Thi Thanh, Puyallup
WALKER/ALBERSTADT Eleanor Winn with Zachary, both of Bellingham
WELCH/CURRIER Danny Ray with Elizabeth Leona, both of Gig Harbor
WILKINS/WILLIAMS Andrina Kurestin, Tacoma, with Vernon Shai, JBLM
WILLCOX/NOBLES Kimberly Irene, Tacoma, with Willie Lee II, Clallam Bay
WILSON/PULIDO Debra Ann with Naranjo Sergio A., both of University Place
WRIGHT/OBERTO Joseph Thomas, Edgewood, with Elisha Anne, Bonney Lake
ZAVALA-ORTEGA/SOTO-MARRERO Kenny Manuel with Kathiria Cristine, both of Tacoma
