Fire damages Tacoma restaurant

The Department of Social and Health Services recently took custody of 10 children that were being cared for by Bob and Linda Cornyn. The Fife couple have sheltered more than 70 children since 1979, many with physical or mental handicaps.
Anthony Creighton, 26, talks about his 15-year-old brother, Dylan, who died earlier this year. Dylan's stepmom, 49-year-old Karen Inskip of Gig Harbor, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors accuse her of accidentally killing Dylan by giving him the wrong medication.
Students from Stadium High School help with the final assembly of the skeleton of a Humpback whale at Foss Waterway Seaport. It is from the young animal that washed up on a beach near Gig Harbor a year ago.
In October, Pierce County'ss CASA program was asked if it wanted to be one of five CASA programs across the country to be included in an effort to help distribute gifts to kids in foster care. The outpouring has exceeded everyone's wildest expectations.