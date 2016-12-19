Water leaks again close Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance

Five Mile Drive is closed to cars for the second time in a week for a water leak, according to Metro Parks Tacoma.
The viewpoint-laden outer road at Point Defiance Park is expected to be closed for several days to fix the leak, the agency said in a news release.
A water line connected to fire hydrants near the Vashon viewpoint was seen leaking Friday morning and was stanched for the weekend before work could begin Monday, the release said. The road was open to visitors over the weekend.
The break happened within 100 feet of a break that happened Tuesday and closed the road for a day. The change in water pressure when the line was turned back on may have caused the leak, the release said.
Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Fort Nisqually museum and the parks trails are unaffected by the closure, and walkers and bicyclists are still free to traverse Five Mile Drive as long as they’re courteous and cautious around the workers.
