Olympia Police’s new therapy dog and his sister reported missing

UPDATE: At about 10:49 a.m.. the Olympia Police Department tweeted: “Good news! Semper and Dogo have been found! Wet and hungry, but otherwise fine. Thanks for everyone who helped look!”
ORIGINAL STORY: Olympia Police Department’s new therapy dog Semper, and his sister Dogo, have been reported missing.
Both are chipped, and were last seen Monday evening on Sapp Road, between R.W. Johnson Boulevard and Black Lake Boulevard, according to a post by Olympia Police Department on Twitter.
“He is only 8 months old,” handler Madison Sola Del Viga told The Olympian. “He’s in training to be a therapy dog.”
Semper is a black German Shepherd and Dogo is a white Dogo Argentino, a breed that is also known as the Argentinian Mastiff
Sola Del Viga said the pair ran off after being “seduced by a herd of deer.”
Semper is being trained to work with victims during difficult interviews, once he’s passed the Therapy Dogs International exam.
“His role will be to help victims feel comfortable, help them deal with stress,” Olympia Police spokesman Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian in August.
Anyone with information on the dogs is asked to call 360-918-1693.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments