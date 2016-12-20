Occupants escape pair of afternoon Kent house fires

Occupants were able to escape a pair of house fires today in the Kent area, according to the Kent Regional Fire Authority.
In the first call, at 12:26 p.m., a man was able to escape a double-wide mobile home that had caught fire in the 11400 block of Southeast 208th Street in unincorporated King County, Kent RFA spokesman Kyle Ohashi wrote in a news release.
It took almost an hour to fully extinguish the fire, which heavily damaged the structure, Ohashi wrote. Renton Regional Fire Authority also responded to the blaze, which started because a wall outlet was overloaded.
The man told firefighters that the home’s smoke alarms were working.
Exactly two hours after the first call, at 2:26 p.m., Kent RFA responded to a house fire in the 26700 block of 40th Avenue South, Ohashi wrote.
There, a woman and her two dogs escaped the fire, which burned in the home’s attic, Ohashi wrote.
A power line feeding the house fell at one point, laying across a Kent fire engine, forcing firefighters to use other equipment until Puget Sound Energy crews could shut off the line.
It took about 45 minutes to extinguish the house fire, the cause of which is under investigation.
Windy weather hampered firefighters trying to corral both blazes, Ohashi wrote.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
