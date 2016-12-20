Local

December 20, 2016 8:23 PM

2 Federal Way residents hurt in Interstate 90 wreck

By Mark Morey

Yakima Herald-Republic

Two Federal Way residents were injured Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 when the car they were in was struck by a semi truck that did not stop, the Washington State Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. a mile east of Snoqualmie Pass.

To Sok Kim, 52, and Shin Y Oh, 50, both of Federal Way, were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, according to a patrol news release. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

Troopers said Kim was driving a Lexus car eastbound in the inside lane when the semi driver lost control in the middle lane and struck the Lexus.

The Lexus then struck a concrete barrier in the median.

The semi continued without stopping, troopers said. No description was given.

