2 Federal Way residents hurt in Interstate 90 wreck

Two Federal Way residents were injured Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 when the car they were in was struck by a semi truck that did not stop, the Washington State Patrol reported.
The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. a mile east of Snoqualmie Pass.
To Sok Kim, 52, and Shin Y Oh, 50, both of Federal Way, were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, according to a patrol news release. An update on their condition was not immediately available.
Troopers said Kim was driving a Lexus car eastbound in the inside lane when the semi driver lost control in the middle lane and struck the Lexus.
The Lexus then struck a concrete barrier in the median.
The semi continued without stopping, troopers said. No description was given.
