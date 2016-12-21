Five Mile Drive re-reopens after leak repair

Point Defiance Park’s scenic Five Mile Drive reopened Wednesday after crews fixed a leaky pipe that closed the road for a second time in a week.
The road’s outer loop was closed Monday to fix the leak, which was noticed Friday morning near the Vashon viewpoint.
The break happened within 100 feet of a break that happened Tuesday and closed the road for a day. The change in water pressure when the line was turned back on may have caused the second leak, the release said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
