Missing South Hill woman with Alzheimer’s found

UPDATE, 9:15 p.m.: Lisa Hoover has been located safe at a neighbor’s house, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
ORIGINAL STORY: An endangered missing persons alert has been issued for a South Hill woman with memory loss whose whereabouts are unknown, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Lisa Hoover, 57, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia, was last seen at her home just south of Puyallup about 1:30 p.m., a sheriff’s news release stated. Her husband noticed she was missing from their home, along with the family vehicle, and that the mailbox had been knocked over by it.
That vehicle is a gray 1986 GMC Jimmy SUV with a white top and white stripe along the bottom, the release said. It has a full tank of gas.
Hoover is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with blue eyes and long, blond hair. She does not have a cellphone, purse, money or credit cards, and the only form of identification she has is a medical bracelet she wears on her left wrist.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
