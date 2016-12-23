What’s open and closed for Christmas

A list of what will be open and what will be closed for Christmas:
▪ Pierce Transit buses will run on a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve, and a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and Monday. They will return to a weekday schedule Tuesday.
▪ Sound Transit routes 510, 511, 513, 532, 540, 541, 542, 555, 556, 566, 567, 586, 580, 590, 592, 595 and 596 will not have service on Christmas Eve. Routes 512, 522, 535, 550, 560, 577 and 578 will have Saturday service. Routes 545, 554, 574, and 594 will run on a weekend schedule.
Routes 510, 511, 513, 532, 535, 540, 541, 542, 555, 556, 566, 567, 586, 580, 590, 592, 595 and 596 will not have service Christmas Day. Routes 512, 522, 550, 560, 577 and 578 will have Sunday service and routes 545, 554, 574, and 594 will have weekend service Christmas Day.
▪ The Tacoma Link will be on a Saturday schedule for Christmas Eve and Sunday service on Christmas Day. Sounder trains will not run on the holiday.
▪ Post offices will be closed Christmas Day and Monday. Some may close early Saturday.
▪ Banks will be closed Sunday and Monday.
▪ Pierce County and Tacoma city offices will be closed Monday.
▪ The Tacoma landfill and recycling center at 3510 S. Mullen St. will be closed. Trash will not be collected Christmas Day, but will be collected one day late.
▪ Pierce County libraries will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Tacoma libraries will be closed Saturday and reopen Wednesday.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
