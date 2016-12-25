Where to take that Christmas tree post-holiday

The way to dispose of that live Christmas tree in your living room once the presents are opened and the holiday festivities are happy memories depends on where you live.
Here’s how to recycle the tree before it becomes a fire hazard:
▪ Pierce County residents can recycle unflocked Christmas trees in their container if they have county yard waste collection service, and other residents can recycle trees for free if they haul them to transfer stations in Pierce County.
▪ Tacoma residents and businesses can get rid of undecorated and unflocked trees by taking them to the landfill at 3510 S. Mullen St. through Jan. 15. Residents also can cut up trees and place them in their brown yard-waste containers for pickup. Trees left outside the container won’t be picked up.
▪ Puyallup residential utility customers can recycle their unflocked trees by cutting them into 4-foot sections and placing them curbside by 7 a.m. Jan. 9. Residents should not place trees in garbage or yard waste containers.
▪ Orting, Milton and Ruston have special collection programs. Residents can contact their city hall or their waste disposal company for more information.
▪ Auburn is holding a city Christmas tree recycling day with free curbside pickup Jan. 9-13. Guidelines can be found at the city’s solid waste and recycling website.
Comments