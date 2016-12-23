Graham man accused of sharing explicit images with ex-girlfriend’s Facebook friends, including her mom

A Graham man accused of sending sexually explicit photographs and videos of his ex-girlfriend to her Facebook contacts, including her mother and children, has been charged with multiple felonies in Pierce County Superior Court.
Not guilty pleas were entered Friday on behalf of the 43-year-old man to three counts of felony stalking, four counts of felony violation of a protection order, felony cyberstalking, felony harassment and six counts of disseminating private images.
Superior Court Judge pro-tem Rosanne Buckner ordered him jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail.
According to charging documents, a woman who dated the man two years ago began receiving sexually explicit photos and videos of herself in her Facebook Messenger account in December 2015. Her daughters also began receiving similar material.
The man previously was convicted of assaulting the woman, and he was ordered not to contact her, prosecutors said Friday.
More messages arrived throughout the early part of 2016, court records show, and the woman contacted authorities.
She told detectives that some of the images and video showed consensual activity, but others did not. In any event, she did not give the man permission to share the material online, court records show.
The woman “ultimately discovered that the explicit and humiliating images of her had not just been sent to her by private Facebook messages but sent to everyone in her contact list, including her mother, her mother’s friends, her aunt and great aunt, her children, her children’s friends and boyfriends, the parents of her children’s friends, and her own friends from school and work,” the documents show.
Detectives later linked the defendant to the fake Facebook profiles used to send the messages, Deputy Prosecutor Erica Eggertsen wrote in a declaration for probable cause.
“Investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming,” Eggertsen wrote.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
Comments