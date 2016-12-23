Life-saving gift of a kidney can come from a complete stranger

18-year-old Maddie Lea has a genetic condition, Alport syndrome, which causes a progressive loss in kidney function. Maddie's situation got worse early this year. She was in need of kidney transplant and had been on the transplant list for many months. Her mother shared her daughter's situation with her coworkers Brenda Mestas. It turned out Brenda's husband, Frank Mestas, a complete stranger to Maddie, heard the story and was inspired to help.