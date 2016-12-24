Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

Heavy equipment tears into old buildings on the site of a Liquefied Natural Gas plant being built by Puget Sound Energy on Tacoma's tide flats. Later, about 20 demonstrators sing Christmas carols with anti-LNG lyrics in the the PSE office on South 38th in Tacoma, December 22, 2016.
A fixture as Santa for well over three decades, Tom Harn donned his red suit once again to greet 50 families as the Lacey Fire Department hosted their annual Christmas Adopt-A-Family celebration at the Station #31 headquarters Sunday.