The Christmas Day service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church

Stopping by the Dancing Goats Espresso Bar in Olympia on Dec. 21 with his fiancee Amber Koebberling, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza has made remarkable recovery from his near-fatal, August motorcycle accident while vacationing in Montana.
18-year-old Maddie Lea has a genetic condition, Alport syndrome, which causes a progressive loss in kidney function. Maddie's situation got worse early this year. She was in need of kidney transplant and had been on the transplant list for many months. Her mother shared her daughter's situation with her coworkers Brenda Mestas. It turned out Brenda's husband, Frank Mestas, a complete stranger to Maddie, heard the story and was inspired to help.
Heavy equipment tears into old buildings on the site of a Liquefied Natural Gas plant being built by Puget Sound Energy on Tacoma's tide flats. Later, about 20 demonstrators sing Christmas carols with anti-LNG lyrics in the the PSE office on South 38th in Tacoma, December 22, 2016.
A Gig Harbor history teacher who appeared on a Monday airing of the game show “Jeopardy” was unknowingly competing against a woman who had only months to live. Cindy Stowell competed against Jonathan Bill, a high school teacher from Gig Harbor, on Monday’s show along with a third contestant. The show was taped in August.