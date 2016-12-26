Car crash after night of Christmas caroling claims life of Washington teen

A teenager was killed in a car crash in Portland, Oregon, early Christmas morning on the way back from a night of caroling.
Police identified the boy who died as 16-year-old Samuel Chiriac of Battle Ground, Washington.
Chiriac was one of five passengers in a car that went off an embankment at Southeast 103rd Avenue and Mt. Scott Boulevard, according to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau.
The driver of the car, 17-year-old Seba Pop of West Linn, Oregon, is in critical condition at a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two other passengers — 15-year-old Caleb Pop of West Linn and 17-year-old Timothy Posteucha of Northeast Portland — were taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. A fifth teenager in the car was uninjured, police said.
According to police, the five teenagers were traveling from Happy Valley to Wilsonville after singing Christmas carols at the homes of people who attend their church.
The group was traveling as part of a caravan of three cars, police said.
Investigators believe that Pop, who was driving a white 1992 Cabriolet, attempted to pass one of the other cars and missed a sharp turn, causing him to drive off the roadway and crash at about 1:53 a.m. Sunday.
While dense fog may have played a role in the crash, police said none of the occupants of the vehicles appeared to have been impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
