Hundreds of Puget Sound Energy customers without power in Thurston County

Nearly 1,500 Puget Sound Energy customers in Western Washington were without power early Tuesday, according to the utility.
Some of the outages were due to downed trees or vegetation; other outages were under investigation.
As of 6 a.m., Puget Sound energy was reporting outages that affected about 200 customers on Olympia’s west side. Those homes went dark at about 8 p.m., and power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m. according to Puget Sound Energy’s outage map.
Meantime, crews are on the scene in the South Bay and North Olympia area where nearly 100 customers are without power. Power could return those areas by 7 a.m.
Power outages also were reported near Summit Lake, Lake Lawrence and several dozen homes south of Yelm, with restoration times ranging from 6 to 11 a.m.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
