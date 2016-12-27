Local

December 27, 2016 10:02 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 24

The News Tribune

ALFRED/LEE Dante Jahleel with Elizabeth Kwi, both of Tacoma

ARNE/PHELPS John Charles with Ashley Joy, both of Graham

ARNETT-ORDONIA/POMEROY Kimberly Suzanne, Steilacoom, with Timothy, Des Moines

ASSIN/FRIEND Jean Francois Ghyslain, Tacoma, with Tory Danielle, University Place

AYUSO-MICHAEL/CONANAN David William Jr. with Leilani Dantes, both of Spanaway

BAILEY/JONES Beth Linnet with Christopher Michael, both of Puyallup

BARNES/HAUCK Joshua D. with Angela N., both of Graham

BARNEY/KASSUHN Wake Lee with Susan Jean, both of Eatonville

BECKLER/SCHACK-LAMBDIN Christian King with Marguerite Eva, both of Fircrest

BILLINGSLEY/DOMINGUEZ Richard Leroy, with Garcia Jacqueline Ruth, both of Tacoma

BOHRER/BURR Patrick Michael with Sharon Alexis, both of Tacoma

BOOKER/IRVIN Leroy Jr. with Breondra Renee, both of Tacoma

BOTSFORD/FLORENDO Jacob Michael with Darlene Jane Aguilar, both of Ashford

BOUDREAU/PARSONS Kevyn Nicholas with Nichole Ashleigh, both of Tacoma

BOWMAN/SCHMITT Allen Edward with Susan Kay, both of Puyallup

BROUGHTON-NEISWANGER/FORTNER Maeve Victoria with Clairissa Christine, both of University Place

BRUSH/LANDSKOV Weston Lee with Anastasi Belle, both of Tacoma

CEGELSKE/SULT Alyssa Katherine with Michael David, both of Lakewood

CHAPPELLE/HENKES Michael Alexjandro with Bethany Lauren, both of Yelm

CLARK/MENDOZA Audrey Rose with Isac Devon, both of Lakewood

CLIETT/AFALAVA Deanna I., Evans, Ga., with Daniel Seifua, Tacoma

COLTOM/LUBKING Kadyn Ryce, Puyallup, with Trevor Eugene, Buckley

COMFORT/HUNTHAUSEN Anna Marie with Andrew Adam, both of Fircrest

CONLEY/GREEN Edward Earl with Elaine Elizabeth, both of Tacoma

COX/KELLY David William with Michelle Ellen, both of Spanaway

CRAWFORD/FLEMING Blake Thomas with Samantha Sue, both of Tacoma

CROFT/CARDEY Harley James with Madison Ann, both of Puyallup

CURTIS/JONES Lauren Midori with Brittan Scott, both of Orting

DALY/PERALTA William John II with Soriano Altagracia, both of Gig Harbor

DAVIS/HAMILTON Dolly Jean with Daniel Patrick, both of Lakewood

DELANOY/SCHLEIF Bryan Allen II with Eva Larae, both of Edgewood

DELEGARD/DIXON Kyle E., Tacoma, with Olivia C., Graham

DIECKHOFF/KING Linda with Jade, both of Tacoma

DOMINGUEZ/DOWNEY Gabriel Gilbert with Paige Marie, both of Puyallup

DOZIER/EVANS Jarzelle T. with Leon Patrick, both of Tacoma

EJOVI/STIXRUD Elivs II with Anita Louise, both of Puyallup

ENGEBRETSON/NEIS Danielle Lee with Daniel Joseph, both of Lakewood

EUSTON/NUTTALL Heather Zane with Derek Joseph, both of Lake Tapps

FISCHER/TAYLOR Myles Xavier with Diana Carmen, both of Tacoma

GILMORE/AKPAN Janelle Marie with Peter Kokou, both of Tacoma

GOCHNAUER/MENDIOLA Clarence Eugene, Spanaway, with Raymond Palomo, Puyallup

GRANADO/AGUILAR Guillermo Marcial, Spanaway, with Villafan Tania Belen, Tacoma

GRANVILLE/LE TRANG Nicholas Ayinde, Auburn, with Thi Thao, Tacoma

GREENWOOD/AZARENKO Rodney A. with Elaine J., both of Lakewood

GUERRERO-ACOSTA/CRUZ Moises, JBLM, with Esquivel Yesica Analleli, Melrose Park, Ill.

HAYES/VEDDER Heather Nicole, Port Orchard, with Justin Dwayne, Charlotte, Mich.

HAZEL/PONTON Richard Jay with Tina Marie, both of Tacoma

HENSON/SMITH Tyler Paul with Erin Mary, both of Tacoma

HERPST/OSWALD Peter Joseph with Thomas Andrew Richard, both of Tacoma

HOLCOMB/McCLISH Llewellyne, Spanaway, with Summerlove, Tacoma

JARRETT/GONZALES Mark Lawton, Granite Falls, with Veronica Janie, Tacoma

JASMER/ROBINSON Roxanne Elise with Weston Phillip, both of Tacoma

JELLUM/GILBERTSEN Brian Douglas, Puyallup, with Rachel, Vaughn

JENKINS/McCULLOUGH Christopher M. W., Steilacoom, with Ainsley Kae, Tacoma

JESTER/CHADEK Daniel Craig with Samantha Damon, both of Tacoma

JOHNSON/FLORENCE Donald Rick with Shelia Faye, both of Puyallup

JOHNSON/VAIVADA Faith Alexandra, Tacoma, with Keith Anthony, Dingmans Ferry, Penn.

KARLSSON/BOWERS Andrew Ralf with Stephanie Renee, both of Puyallup

KARURI/PEARSON Jane Sheila Wacera with Robert Anthony, both of Tacoma

KAYDUS/SIFAGALOA Stephanie Darlene with Shane, both of Graham

KELLEY/HERMANSON Sarah Diane with Alexander James, both of Spanaway

KLEIN/WRIGHT Tara Danielle with Christopher Lee Sr., both of Tacoma

KNIGHT/CHILDS Daniela Salome with Damari Clifford, both of Lakewood

KORS/FIRTH Sarai Anna with Aaron Michael, both of Tacoma

LEEGE/ARNOLD Stephen Edward with Margaret Macek, both of Gig Harbor

LITTLE/MACE Edward William with Dana Michelle, both of Puyallup

LOMAX/KARPIAK Donaven Charles Leon with Courtney Dee, both of Puyallup

LUDWIG/VELA Eric John with Perez Luz Magaly, both of Gig Harbor

LUMLEY/HALL Hailey Lynn with Jacob Allen, both of Rogersville, Mo.

MACHACA/PEREZ Suana Yisenedis Jamileth with Hernandez Julio Angel, both of Lakewood

MAKINANO/ENFINGER Alexander with Austin Charles, both of Tacoma

MALDONADO/MORGAN Loriena Joy, Spanaway, with Rodney J., Newburgh, Ind.

MATHEWS/JACKSON Jeffery Lamar II, Peoria, Ariz., with Whitney Elyse, Phoenix, Ariz.

McCONNEL/LABOY Scott Sidney, Lacey, with Pratt Jessica Marie, Lakewood

MEAD/EISENMANN Terrill Allan with Brinda Joanne, both of Sumner

MEADOWS/YOO Garrett Sterling with Lee, both of Federal Way

MURPHY/CORNETT Patrick Cullen with Logan Elizabeth, both of University Place

NEGRETE/CORTES Nunez Yuliana, Auburn, with Luciano, Tacoma

NGUYEN/LE LOAN Lan Vinh with Thi Cam, both of Lakewood

PANTOJA/LANGLEY Michael Homer with Marsha Ann, both of Tacoma

PARKER/BRUMMER Sarah Beth with Andrew Lee, both of Sumner

PHETH/NGUYEN Sarn, Tacoma, with Thi Ngoc Anh, Olympia

PUTZIER/BILLINGS Ashley Alyssa, Edgewood, with Brandon Douglas, Clovis, N.M.

RAMIREZ/EYE Ashley Nicole with Zachariah Accardi, both of Lakewood

REECE/VAUGHN Steven Bryan, JBLM, with Courtney Lynn, Puyallup

ROSENLUND/ZON Kenyan Adam, Graham, with Nicole Amber, Orting

SALOMON/WEST Vashti, Lacey, with David, Fort Stewart, Ga.

SANDERS/SCHULZ Ben Maurice III with Andrea Marie, both of Tacoma

SANDVIGEN/ROBERTS Michael James with Sandra Lynn, both of Tacoma

SHOWERS/DELCARMEN Harold James Jr. with Marnie Angeli Barcelona, both of Tacoma

SINOVIC/ALMAZAN Jacob Matthew with Ramon Victor, both of Spanaway

SKINNER/CORTEZ Muhammed I. with Elizabeth Estrella, both of Lakewood

SMITH/JOHNSTON Bryant Eugene with Shaynan Lewis, both of Tacoma

SMITH/NELSON Jeffrey Benjamin, JBLM, with Stephanie, White Bear Lake, Minn.

SMITH/DENNY Stefanie Elizabeth with Alexander Orlando, both of University Place

SOMERS/LUNDIN Daniel Paul III with Alyssa Dale, both of Orting

SOTO/ACREE Vincent Matthew, Tacoma, with Rochelle Jada Renee, Federal Way

STAMPER/PATNODE Amanda Marie with Shane Michael Ray, both of Puyallup

STEEN/FORQUE Anthony Gayle with Alyssa Taylor, both of University Place

TAINATONGO/ACIDO-PASTOR Derrin Jon Gogue, Tacoma, with Malani Marie, Spanaway

TEJEDA-SILVA/ZACARIAS-ESPINO Yadira Elizabeth with Sergio I., both of Puyallup

THOMAS/POLLOCK Stephen Jackson, Lakewood, with Sarah Lyn, Puyallup

TIMMERMAN/GUILLEN-PATLAN Brittney Nicole with Santiago Eduardo Jr., both of Tacoma

TISSUE/CAUSGROVE Makayla Joy, Spanaway, with Chase Donovan, Lakewood

TRUONG/PHAN Long T. with Tuyen, both of Tacoma

VAN WAGENEN/BRYAN Kathryn Jane, Lakewood, with Robert Jensen, Tacoma

WAECHTLER/ERICKSON Travis Andrew with Jade Bianka Stephanie, both of Tacoma

WALKER/THOMMEN Richard Kevin with Brenda Ellen, both of Tacoma

WEILBACHER/HELSLEY Hanna Leigh, JBLM, with Evan Guy, Jonestown, Penn.

WELCH/EVANS Audrey Marion with Ethan Zane, both of Sumner

WILLIAMS/CUADRA Jeremy Clark, Tacoma, with Angelie Benedictos, Spanaway

WIMBERLY/CHANG Autumn Lea with Eric Jon, both of University Place

ZHU/TIMOTHY Fuqing, Salt Lake City, Utah, with Joel Stephen, South Jordan, Utah

