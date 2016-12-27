Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 24

ALFRED/LEE Dante Jahleel with Elizabeth Kwi, both of Tacoma
ARNE/PHELPS John Charles with Ashley Joy, both of Graham
ARNETT-ORDONIA/POMEROY Kimberly Suzanne, Steilacoom, with Timothy, Des Moines
ASSIN/FRIEND Jean Francois Ghyslain, Tacoma, with Tory Danielle, University Place
AYUSO-MICHAEL/CONANAN David William Jr. with Leilani Dantes, both of Spanaway
BAILEY/JONES Beth Linnet with Christopher Michael, both of Puyallup
BARNES/HAUCK Joshua D. with Angela N., both of Graham
BARNEY/KASSUHN Wake Lee with Susan Jean, both of Eatonville
BECKLER/SCHACK-LAMBDIN Christian King with Marguerite Eva, both of Fircrest
BILLINGSLEY/DOMINGUEZ Richard Leroy, with Garcia Jacqueline Ruth, both of Tacoma
BOHRER/BURR Patrick Michael with Sharon Alexis, both of Tacoma
BOOKER/IRVIN Leroy Jr. with Breondra Renee, both of Tacoma
BOTSFORD/FLORENDO Jacob Michael with Darlene Jane Aguilar, both of Ashford
BOUDREAU/PARSONS Kevyn Nicholas with Nichole Ashleigh, both of Tacoma
BOWMAN/SCHMITT Allen Edward with Susan Kay, both of Puyallup
BROUGHTON-NEISWANGER/FORTNER Maeve Victoria with Clairissa Christine, both of University Place
BRUSH/LANDSKOV Weston Lee with Anastasi Belle, both of Tacoma
CEGELSKE/SULT Alyssa Katherine with Michael David, both of Lakewood
CHAPPELLE/HENKES Michael Alexjandro with Bethany Lauren, both of Yelm
CLARK/MENDOZA Audrey Rose with Isac Devon, both of Lakewood
CLIETT/AFALAVA Deanna I., Evans, Ga., with Daniel Seifua, Tacoma
COLTOM/LUBKING Kadyn Ryce, Puyallup, with Trevor Eugene, Buckley
COMFORT/HUNTHAUSEN Anna Marie with Andrew Adam, both of Fircrest
CONLEY/GREEN Edward Earl with Elaine Elizabeth, both of Tacoma
COX/KELLY David William with Michelle Ellen, both of Spanaway
CRAWFORD/FLEMING Blake Thomas with Samantha Sue, both of Tacoma
CROFT/CARDEY Harley James with Madison Ann, both of Puyallup
CURTIS/JONES Lauren Midori with Brittan Scott, both of Orting
DALY/PERALTA William John II with Soriano Altagracia, both of Gig Harbor
DAVIS/HAMILTON Dolly Jean with Daniel Patrick, both of Lakewood
DELANOY/SCHLEIF Bryan Allen II with Eva Larae, both of Edgewood
DELEGARD/DIXON Kyle E., Tacoma, with Olivia C., Graham
DIECKHOFF/KING Linda with Jade, both of Tacoma
DOMINGUEZ/DOWNEY Gabriel Gilbert with Paige Marie, both of Puyallup
DOZIER/EVANS Jarzelle T. with Leon Patrick, both of Tacoma
EJOVI/STIXRUD Elivs II with Anita Louise, both of Puyallup
ENGEBRETSON/NEIS Danielle Lee with Daniel Joseph, both of Lakewood
EUSTON/NUTTALL Heather Zane with Derek Joseph, both of Lake Tapps
FISCHER/TAYLOR Myles Xavier with Diana Carmen, both of Tacoma
GILMORE/AKPAN Janelle Marie with Peter Kokou, both of Tacoma
GOCHNAUER/MENDIOLA Clarence Eugene, Spanaway, with Raymond Palomo, Puyallup
GRANADO/AGUILAR Guillermo Marcial, Spanaway, with Villafan Tania Belen, Tacoma
GRANVILLE/LE TRANG Nicholas Ayinde, Auburn, with Thi Thao, Tacoma
GREENWOOD/AZARENKO Rodney A. with Elaine J., both of Lakewood
GUERRERO-ACOSTA/CRUZ Moises, JBLM, with Esquivel Yesica Analleli, Melrose Park, Ill.
HAYES/VEDDER Heather Nicole, Port Orchard, with Justin Dwayne, Charlotte, Mich.
HAZEL/PONTON Richard Jay with Tina Marie, both of Tacoma
HENSON/SMITH Tyler Paul with Erin Mary, both of Tacoma
HERPST/OSWALD Peter Joseph with Thomas Andrew Richard, both of Tacoma
HOLCOMB/McCLISH Llewellyne, Spanaway, with Summerlove, Tacoma
JARRETT/GONZALES Mark Lawton, Granite Falls, with Veronica Janie, Tacoma
JASMER/ROBINSON Roxanne Elise with Weston Phillip, both of Tacoma
JELLUM/GILBERTSEN Brian Douglas, Puyallup, with Rachel, Vaughn
JENKINS/McCULLOUGH Christopher M. W., Steilacoom, with Ainsley Kae, Tacoma
JESTER/CHADEK Daniel Craig with Samantha Damon, both of Tacoma
JOHNSON/FLORENCE Donald Rick with Shelia Faye, both of Puyallup
JOHNSON/VAIVADA Faith Alexandra, Tacoma, with Keith Anthony, Dingmans Ferry, Penn.
KARLSSON/BOWERS Andrew Ralf with Stephanie Renee, both of Puyallup
KARURI/PEARSON Jane Sheila Wacera with Robert Anthony, both of Tacoma
KAYDUS/SIFAGALOA Stephanie Darlene with Shane, both of Graham
KELLEY/HERMANSON Sarah Diane with Alexander James, both of Spanaway
KLEIN/WRIGHT Tara Danielle with Christopher Lee Sr., both of Tacoma
KNIGHT/CHILDS Daniela Salome with Damari Clifford, both of Lakewood
KORS/FIRTH Sarai Anna with Aaron Michael, both of Tacoma
LEEGE/ARNOLD Stephen Edward with Margaret Macek, both of Gig Harbor
LITTLE/MACE Edward William with Dana Michelle, both of Puyallup
LOMAX/KARPIAK Donaven Charles Leon with Courtney Dee, both of Puyallup
LUDWIG/VELA Eric John with Perez Luz Magaly, both of Gig Harbor
LUMLEY/HALL Hailey Lynn with Jacob Allen, both of Rogersville, Mo.
MACHACA/PEREZ Suana Yisenedis Jamileth with Hernandez Julio Angel, both of Lakewood
MAKINANO/ENFINGER Alexander with Austin Charles, both of Tacoma
MALDONADO/MORGAN Loriena Joy, Spanaway, with Rodney J., Newburgh, Ind.
MATHEWS/JACKSON Jeffery Lamar II, Peoria, Ariz., with Whitney Elyse, Phoenix, Ariz.
McCONNEL/LABOY Scott Sidney, Lacey, with Pratt Jessica Marie, Lakewood
MEAD/EISENMANN Terrill Allan with Brinda Joanne, both of Sumner
MEADOWS/YOO Garrett Sterling with Lee, both of Federal Way
MURPHY/CORNETT Patrick Cullen with Logan Elizabeth, both of University Place
NEGRETE/CORTES Nunez Yuliana, Auburn, with Luciano, Tacoma
NGUYEN/LE LOAN Lan Vinh with Thi Cam, both of Lakewood
PANTOJA/LANGLEY Michael Homer with Marsha Ann, both of Tacoma
PARKER/BRUMMER Sarah Beth with Andrew Lee, both of Sumner
PHETH/NGUYEN Sarn, Tacoma, with Thi Ngoc Anh, Olympia
PUTZIER/BILLINGS Ashley Alyssa, Edgewood, with Brandon Douglas, Clovis, N.M.
RAMIREZ/EYE Ashley Nicole with Zachariah Accardi, both of Lakewood
REECE/VAUGHN Steven Bryan, JBLM, with Courtney Lynn, Puyallup
ROSENLUND/ZON Kenyan Adam, Graham, with Nicole Amber, Orting
SALOMON/WEST Vashti, Lacey, with David, Fort Stewart, Ga.
SANDERS/SCHULZ Ben Maurice III with Andrea Marie, both of Tacoma
SANDVIGEN/ROBERTS Michael James with Sandra Lynn, both of Tacoma
SHOWERS/DELCARMEN Harold James Jr. with Marnie Angeli Barcelona, both of Tacoma
SINOVIC/ALMAZAN Jacob Matthew with Ramon Victor, both of Spanaway
SKINNER/CORTEZ Muhammed I. with Elizabeth Estrella, both of Lakewood
SMITH/JOHNSTON Bryant Eugene with Shaynan Lewis, both of Tacoma
SMITH/NELSON Jeffrey Benjamin, JBLM, with Stephanie, White Bear Lake, Minn.
SMITH/DENNY Stefanie Elizabeth with Alexander Orlando, both of University Place
SOMERS/LUNDIN Daniel Paul III with Alyssa Dale, both of Orting
SOTO/ACREE Vincent Matthew, Tacoma, with Rochelle Jada Renee, Federal Way
STAMPER/PATNODE Amanda Marie with Shane Michael Ray, both of Puyallup
STEEN/FORQUE Anthony Gayle with Alyssa Taylor, both of University Place
TAINATONGO/ACIDO-PASTOR Derrin Jon Gogue, Tacoma, with Malani Marie, Spanaway
TEJEDA-SILVA/ZACARIAS-ESPINO Yadira Elizabeth with Sergio I., both of Puyallup
THOMAS/POLLOCK Stephen Jackson, Lakewood, with Sarah Lyn, Puyallup
TIMMERMAN/GUILLEN-PATLAN Brittney Nicole with Santiago Eduardo Jr., both of Tacoma
TISSUE/CAUSGROVE Makayla Joy, Spanaway, with Chase Donovan, Lakewood
TRUONG/PHAN Long T. with Tuyen, both of Tacoma
VAN WAGENEN/BRYAN Kathryn Jane, Lakewood, with Robert Jensen, Tacoma
WAECHTLER/ERICKSON Travis Andrew with Jade Bianka Stephanie, both of Tacoma
WALKER/THOMMEN Richard Kevin with Brenda Ellen, both of Tacoma
WEILBACHER/HELSLEY Hanna Leigh, JBLM, with Evan Guy, Jonestown, Penn.
WELCH/EVANS Audrey Marion with Ethan Zane, both of Sumner
WILLIAMS/CUADRA Jeremy Clark, Tacoma, with Angelie Benedictos, Spanaway
WIMBERLY/CHANG Autumn Lea with Eric Jon, both of University Place
ZHU/TIMOTHY Fuqing, Salt Lake City, Utah, with Joel Stephen, South Jordan, Utah
