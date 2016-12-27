Man killed in 1-vehicle crash in Kent

A man was killed in a one-car wreck early Tuesday in Kent, according to police.
The wreck, at the intersection of 116th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 208th Street, happened about 1:50 a.m., Kent police spokesman Jarod Kasner said.
A truck was traveling northbound on 116th Avenue when it drove straight through the T intersection at 208th Street and into a retaining wall, Kasner said.
The 42-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kasner said. There were no skid marks found at the crash site.
The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
