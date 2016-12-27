Local

December 27, 2016 12:39 PM

Man killed in 1-vehicle crash in Kent

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A man was killed in a one-car wreck early Tuesday in Kent, according to police.

The wreck, at the intersection of 116th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 208th Street, happened about 1:50 a.m., Kent police spokesman Jarod Kasner said.

A truck was traveling northbound on 116th Avenue when it drove straight through the T intersection at 208th Street and into a retaining wall, Kasner said.

The 42-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kasner said. There were no skid marks found at the crash site.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

