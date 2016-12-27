Car crashes into Federal Way hair salon

A car went through the front of a Federal Way beauty salon Tuesday morning, sending the driver to the hospital and closing the business indefinitely, according to South King Fire & Rescue.
The accident happened after 11 a.m. at The Hair Joint, 30425 Pacific Highway S. The car went into the building, bringing down power lines.
The structure was deemed unsafe to occupy because of the damage, a South King Fire spokesman said.
The driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, the spokesman said. A medical issue might have led to the crash.
