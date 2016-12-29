Dock repairs at Point Defiance ferry terminal taking longer than expected

The Point Defiance/Tahlequah ferry route is now not expected to reopen until Saturday, according to Washington State Ferries.
Ferries officials had hoped dock repairs as the Point Defiance terminal would be completed by Friday, but they’re taking longer than expected.
“Our crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service,” the agency said in a Thursday news release.
People who use the route between Tacoma and Vashon Island are encouraged to use the Southworth/Fauntleroy routes for travel to and from the island.
The Point Defiance terminal dock was damaged Dec. 24 when the captain of the Chetzemoka, which was docked there, suffered a medical episode.
The captain, who is expected to make a full recovery, fell onto the control panel, causing the boat to lurch away from an articulated ramp at the end of the dock, damaging the device.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
Comments