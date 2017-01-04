Wife’s comfort puppy ‘vanishes into thin air’ just when he’s most needed

Deborah and Ray Erickson knew their “happily ever after” would be cut short when he was diagnosed with late-stage esophageal cancer almost three years ago.
The couple who found each other later in life after previous failed marriages celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in October. Less than two months later, on Dec. 13, Ray Erickson died.
There is no way to escape the pain that comes with losing the love of your life, but the couple did their best while he was still alive to prepare Deborah Erickson for what would come.
That included adding Cooper, a white fluffy ball of energy, to their family this summer.
“Ray was like, ‘We need to do this. I want you to have a dog that we’ve both bonded with so that when I am gone you have something,’ ” Deborah Erickson said.
“We knew the cancer was going to kill him; we just didn’t know when.”
A month before Ray Erickson died, Cooper disappeared.
Grieving the loss of her husband has been at times unbearable but “losing the 6-month-old puppy into thin air is the straw that is breaking my back,” Deborah Erickson said Friday from her Parkland home.
She believes Cooper is still alive. If not, she wants to know what happened so she can find closure.
“Just tell me if you’ve seen the dog, if you’ve killed the dog, if you have the dog. No questions asked.”
Deborah Erickson, owner of Cooper a missing 6-month-old Maltese puppy
“I just want somebody to call me,” she said. “Just tell me if you’ve seen the dog, if you’ve killed the dog, if you have the dog. No questions asked.”
Cooper was scheduled to be neutered and micro-chipped, but a few days before that he went missing Nov. 4 after escaping from the Ericksons’ fenced backyard. The couple thought they had blocked the fence line, but Cooper had a knack for finding a way out.
Calling him “a little Houdini escape artist,” Deborah Erickson said Cooper recently became curious about life beyond the yard. Usually he went out to go to the bathroom and returned, she said.
The minute they discovered their pet’s absence, the family — the Ericksons and his 13-year-old granddaughter, who the couple was raising — knocked on doors, posted fliers and contacted people on the street.
One man saw Cooper head the opposite direction of a busy road, giving them hope he hadn’t run into rush hour traffic.
They searched until 2 a.m., despite Ray Erickson having finished his last round of radiation therapy that morning.
“It’s an amazing effort they put in to trying to find that little guy,” said friend Terry Corvin-Davis.
Since the disappearance Deborah Erickson has called the humane society every day, checked its website and continues to post fliers offering a reward for Cooper’s return.
One of those fliers prompted an anonymous phone call from a blocked number shortly after Cooper vanished. A man left a message that was “the most horrible message anybody could have left,” Deborah Erickson said.
“He just said that we were morons and we were stupid and we didn’t deserve to own a dog,” she said.
Now she wonders whether the man found Cooper and won’t give him back.
“It’s hard enough to lose a husband, but to not have that peacefulness that a dog could bring her at times, and that soothing — she just needs to know what happened to that dog.”
Terri Corvin-Davis, friend of Deborah and Ray Erickson
If Cooper is still alive, Deborah Erickson worries someone might sell him for breeding. She also worries about his ear problems that require medication and that he’s not getting proper care.
Added to the uncertainty is another phone call. This one came just after Christmas.
A woman who owns a business nearby said a customer was talking about hitting a small white dog with his car and killing it. Deborah Erickson asked the woman to give the man her number if he returned.
Corvin-Davis said she wished she had a magic wand to solve her friend’s problems.
“It’s hard enough to lose a husband, but to not have that peacefulness that a dog could bring her at times, and that soothing — she just needs to know what happened to that dog,” Corvin-Davis said.
Deborah Erickson said her story “isn’t a poor me thing,” it’s about doing what’s right. That means calling the humane society if a dog is found alive, or calling the number on a flier to tell the owner you killed their pet, she said.
“I need to be able to know,” she said about Cooper. “I just need to put it to bed.”
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Lost dog
Anyone who saw Cooper, a 6-month-old Maltese puppy, on or after Nov. 4 in the area around 125th Street Court East near Eighth Avenue East or Golden Given Road East in Parkland is asked to email Deborah Erickson at itsagift52@gmail.com.
Comments