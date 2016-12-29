Track work at Auburn could delay Sounder trains

Riders of the Sounder commuter train between Seattle and Lakewood should prepare for delays through much of January as crews install a third track in Auburn.
Sound Transit, which operates the popular trains, said Thursday some trains could experience delays of up to 20 minutes because of platform closures at the Auburn Station to accommodate construction.
The work is scheduled from Tuesday (Jan. 3) to Jan. 27.
“In Auburn, passengers will use the east platform for both northbound and southbound trips, with those parking in the west lot using the overhead walkway to cross,” the agency said.
While many Sounder trips could experience delays during the work, Sound Transit identified the following as being the most likely to be affected:
▪ 1501, 6:15 a.m. Seattle departure.
▪ 1503, 6:50 a.m. Seattle departure.
▪ 1506, 6:06 a.m. Lakewood departure.
▪ 1510, 6:46 a.m. Lakewood departure.
▪ 1515, 4:32 p.m. Seattle departure.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
