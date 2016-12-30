A year of highs, lows and some things we’re still divided on

The election of Donald J. Trump for president came after a contentious campaign - riling up emotions on all fronts. Rick Felty of Lakewood, second from left, celebrates with his fellow Trump supporters at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College as their candidate was declared the winner of the state of Florida Nov. 8.
Dean J. Koepfler
A casket bearing the body of Tacoma police officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez is brought into the Tacoma Dome Dec. 9 past lines of saluting officers from throughout the Northwest and beyond. Gutierrez was killed responding to a domestic violence call in South Tacoma Dec. 1.
Drew Perine
It has been a dream season for Husky fans as Washington takes the field against Alabama today for the right to play in the college football championship. Jake Browning’s rushing touchdown against Oregon in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 8 lead to the Husky’s 70-21 domination of its Pac-12 rival. Browning was assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty for taunting.
Joshua Bessex
Drag queen Miss Vivian LeCher performs in Out in the Park, held on Pacific Avenue, part of Tacoma’s Pride Week, July 9.
Peter Haley
Fiery maples line a section of Broadway in downtown Tacoma in October. Smaller, hybrid versions of the species are growing increasing popular with homeowners and businesses giving the South Sound foliage a distinct autumn tinge.
Drew Perine
Sawdust fills a shaft of light bathing coffin maker Marcus Daly in his Vashon Island shop Aug. 5, as he sands his pine and oak creations. The former boat builder found his calling, and a business, after watching the funeral of Pope John Paul ii in 2005. Daly and wife Kelly were moved by the simplicity and the dignity of the pope’s coffin. It is this inspiration that led the couple to work together making simple pine and oak coffins on their 6-acre forested farm.
Dean J. Koepfler
Rogers High School’s Jelani Heath wins the long jump title, and sets the record, at Star Track XXXIV May 27, at Mount Tahoma Stadium. Heath broke the 1977 meet mark held by Yelm’s Patsy Walker with a jump of 19 feet, 10 3/4 inches. She then topped that mark at 19 feet, 11 1/2 inches on her final jump.
Peter Haley
Seattle Sounders FC finally wins the MLS Cup, lifting the Philip Anschutz Trophy Dec. 10. On their way to winning the league, Seattle Sounders FC’s Nelson Valdez celebrates a goal Oct. 30 that helps Seattle beat FC Dallas 3-0.
Lui Kit Wong
Ken Griffey Jr. waves to an adoring crowd at Safeco Filed Aug. 6, during a ceremony to retire his No. 24. Griffey won the devotion of Northwest baseball fans with a sweet swing and a winning smile. He was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in July.
Staff photographer
Sam Song of Puyallup joked she bulked up for the Seattle Seahawks’ Monday night game Nov. 7, against the Buffalo Bills. “Spinach every day, sometimes kale, but no steroids,” Song said.
Drew Perine
Mark D’Andrea makes his way down the clock tower at Old City Hall Jan. 7. The view from the portholes look down on Pacific Avenue and the Thea Foss waterway. Portland-based developer McMenanmins and the city have discussed a proposal to turn the Tacoma architectural icon into a 60-room hotel. We go on a tour of Tacoma’s Old City Hall with Mark D’Andrea, an engineer with the city, Thursday Jan. 7, 2015.
David Montesino
Four-year-old Hayden Kocsis of Tacoma follows Chinook, the new 800 pound California sea lion on display at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, July 27, 2016. He grew up in Washington but was moved to an aquatic facility in California for several years as part of an effort to save endangered salmon stocks in the Columbia River. The distinctive brand on his back was made by National Marine Fisheries officials both as a way to study marine mammals long term and to identify those predatory sea lions who were depleting stocks of endangered salmon.
Peter Haley
A kayaker paddles out for a closer look at the majestic tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain as it sails through Commencement Bay to a dock outside of Foss Waterway Seaport in Tacoma on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. The 103-foot-ship will available from Aug. 19-23 for dockside tours, sailing expeditions and cannon battles with the Lady Washington, another tall ship that is sharing the Seaport dock this weekend.
Drew Perine
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham hurdles a Buffalo defender after making a catch in the second quarter to extend a Seattle drive. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Drew Perine
A fishing boat cruises up Drayton Passage as the rising sun gives the water a golden sheen in Longbranch, Washington, Sunday April 17, 2016.
David Montesino
Fife police and Washington State Patrol process the scene where a man fleeing police attempted to cross southbound Interstate 5 in darkness near Port of Tacoma Road and was hit by a car and killed early Friday morning, November 4, 2016.
Peter Haley
Husky running back Jomon Dotson stiffs arm Vandal’s Kaden Elliss during a running play at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
The 3rd Annual Beast Mode Challenge at Swan Creek Park in Tacoma on Saturday, July 30, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
Staff photographer
A blue heron passes the time on an old pylon by the Old Town Dock as the sun broke through the clouds Wednesday morning Jan. 27, 2015. Temperatures have been fairly warm, and the forecast through the weekend calls for mostly sunny days according to the National Weather Service.
David Montesino
The steely glare of Jordyn Bartelson was like a laser as she pinned Kaylee Moore, from Naches Valley, earning her 4th girls state wrestling title as a Puyallup Viking during Day 2 of Mat Classic XXVIII Saturday 02/20/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
The News Tribune
Repeated dousing of puddled rainwater on vegetation on the side of Ruston Way in Tacoma resulted in natural ice sculptures during the recent run of cold weather. Moderating temperatures in the coming days may lead to broken water pipes in the South Sound.
Dean J. Koepfler
With snow falling on Douglas firs at Penrose Point State Park, a man plays on a sandy spit on Mayo Cove in Lakebay, Washington, Sunday Dec. 27, 2015. More rain is in the forecast for the beginning of the week.
David Montesino
Oktoberfest entertainer Manuela Horn hams it with siblings, Rowan, 8, and Jadah, 6, Kramer for a photo during the Oktoberfest at the Washington State Fair’s Events Center on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016
Lui Kit Wong
Lacey Police Detective Jimmy Williams shows his excitement to get to shop with Jeremiah Como, 6, with Sgt. Kevin Landwehrle during 11th Shop with a Cop outing in Lacey on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Ten kids from the Boys & Girls Club got to shop for Christmas presents with 16 Lacey Police officers.
Lui Kit Wong
Staff photographer
Maryann Scales does a yoga pose inside a room at the gymnasium at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Purdy, Washington, Monday June 6, 2016. The Seattle-based non-profit Yoga Behind Bars teach yoga to inmates at the prison in Purdy. They also hold classes for teenagers inside the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington. The results? Hope and peace for offenders, safer prisons and communities, and a refocus for yoga itself.
David Montesino
Kalsang Gyatso, a Tibetan monk, carefully lays a thin line of colored sand as he and others make a sand mandala in the Collins Library at University of Puget Sound, March 5, 2016. It is part of the Mystical Arts of Tibet Tour.
Peter Haley
The sidelines of O’Dea reacted with joy, uncertainty and finally grief as a last second field goal try missed sending the game into overtime Friday 12/02/16 during the Class 3A state championship football game between O’Dea and Kamiakin at the Tacoma Dome. O’Dea football coach Monte Kohler, right tries too add some body english to get the win with the score tied 7-7.
Dean J. Koepfler
James Sales Elementary School student Abran Rojas, 9, shows his excitement with his new iPad tablet computer in Lisa Green’s 4th grade class at James Sales Elementary School in Tacoma on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Rojas is one of 485 students getting new iPads at James Sales with every teacher getting a Mac Book Pro and iPad too.
Lui Kit Wong
Raven players celebrate their 3-2 set win over Bellarmine Prep at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
Jesse Bailey, a thirteen-year-old from Spanaway is the Make-A-Wish child who made the traditional pregame run around the bases on Opening Night. Bailey is battling a cancerous brain tumor. Photo taken at Safeco Field in Seattle on Friday, April 8, 2016.
Drew Perine
Joel Repp hugs wheelchair bound Karen Shepard after helping her escape her apartment at the Concordia Arms Apartments in Parkland Monday 12/05/16. .The two alarm fire fire heavily damaged the apartments as firefighters from Central Pierce F.D. tried to limit damage.
Dean J. Koepfler
Tacoma City Ballet rehearses “Haunted Theatre” in the company’s newly renovated downtown Tacoma performance and rehearsal space, October 19, 2016.
Peter Haley
Howling wind, pelting rain and muddy footing made navigating a Knutson Farms field a giddy challenge for the 2016 Daffodil Princesses who charge up the rows during the annual photo shoot in Puyallup on Sunday March 13, 2016. Most of the flowers have been harvested due to unseasonably warm temperatures, but the grower left this patch for the girls to frolic in. “It just seems like they’re wanting to bloom earlier and earlier,” said executive director Steve James.
Drew Perine
A man is rescues from the bucket of a utility truck shortly after a red SUV ran into the back of his truck Wednesday March 23, 2016. Two people died and two were injured Wednesday when an SUV plowed into a bucket truck in a Tacoma alley. Police do not yet know what caused the collision, which happened about 10:45 a.m. in an alley off South 14th Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South J Street.
David Montesino
Two friends, LeeAnna Maguire and David Sanson, make like airplanes while check out the fierce winds on the exposed Chambers Bay Bridge as Saturday’s predicted windstorm kicks in. “I’m from Arizona, we don’t have anything like this,” said Sanson. Photo taken in University Place on Oct. 15, 2016.
Drew Perine
Kennedy Croft, left, and her teammates start the celebration after taking the third set against Woodland to win the 2A state volleyball title in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Drew Perine
Overcome by emotion, Trevion Spencer was unable to address the court on behalf of his father, Cortney, foreground, who lost both legs when Brenda Pleasants, who had been drinking, crashed into him. Pleasants was sentenced to one year and a day in prison on a charge of vehicular assault. Also pictured are Cortney’s mother, Michele Jones, left, and victim’s advocate Michelle Walker. Photo taken at Pierce County Superior Court on Friday, June 17, 2016.
Drew Perine
Chaelee Cabrera demonstrates her forms in a mixed martial arts class at Lenderman’s Academy of Martial Arts in Parkland, February 8, 2016.
Peter Haley
Professional lumberjack Stirling Hart from Vancouver B.C. competes in the axe throw, part of Timberworks Lumberjack Show, which is new at the Washington State Fair’s Spring Fair, April 16, 2016. The fair in Puyallup continues for one more day.
Peter Haley
Tiny Tommaney, 3 of Tacoma wore a bright pink tutu and a matching safety helmet as she and other skateboarding beginners stretched during the 4th annual Go Skate Tacoma event at Tollefson Plaza as instructors taught kids skateboarding skills Saturday 06/18/16. The kids were touching their noses to help them keep their balance while stretching....a tip from the instructors.
Dean J. Koepfler
