Tacoma brings in 2017 with First Night

A little cold and rain didn't hold back revelers for Tacoma's annual celebration of the new year with performing arts and activities in many downtown venues.
Christmas Day blaze destroys Lacey home

The Lacey Fire Department responded to a Christmas Day blaze destroyed a residence in the 4500 block of Ruddell Road. All the occupants of the residence escaped the blaze uninjured, but the home is considered as total loss, according to Battalion Chief Mike Heikes. Lt. Jason Berman is also shown holding the charred remains of what was the Christmas tree.

Life-saving gift of a kidney can come from a complete stranger

18-year-old Maddie Lea has a genetic condition, Alport syndrome, which causes a progressive loss in kidney function. Maddie's situation got worse early this year. She was in need of kidney transplant and had been on the transplant list for many months. Her mother shared her daughter's situation with her coworkers Brenda Mestas. It turned out Brenda's husband, Frank Mestas, a complete stranger to Maddie, heard the story and was inspired to help.

