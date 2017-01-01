Tacoma brings in 2017 with First Night

The Lacey Fire Department responded to a Christmas Day blaze destroyed a residence in the 4500 block of Ruddell Road. All the occupants of the residence escaped the blaze uninjured, but the home is considered as total loss, according to Battalion Chief Mike Heikes. Lt. Jason Berman is also shown holding the charred remains of what was the Christmas tree.
Stopping by the Dancing Goats Espresso Bar in Olympia on Dec. 21 with his fiancee Amber Koebberling, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza has made remarkable recovery from his near-fatal, August motorcycle accident while vacationing in Montana.
18-year-old Maddie Lea has a genetic condition, Alport syndrome, which causes a progressive loss in kidney function. Maddie's situation got worse early this year. She was in need of kidney transplant and had been on the transplant list for many months. Her mother shared her daughter's situation with her coworkers Brenda Mestas. It turned out Brenda's husband, Frank Mestas, a complete stranger to Maddie, heard the story and was inspired to help.
It rained with a bit of snow in the afternoon Friday. But the weather didn’t stop 18-year-old Khalum Baker from being out on the street, spinning and flipping a sign on his hands, because this is his job.