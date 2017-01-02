Icy roads close Northwest Trek for the day

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park is closed today due to ice on pathways and roads.
The wildlife park had been scheduled for a special opening for the official observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
At its close Dec. 31 the park also set a new attendance record with 250,893 visitors for 2016. That’s 36,197 more visitors that 2015, when the park set its last attendance record.
Park officials attribute the opening of its half-acre, $1.9 million Kids’ Trek play area in April will contributing to the boost in visitors.
Last year nearly two dozen animals, including bison, elk and moose calves, bighorn sheep lambs, deer fawns, and three beaver kits were born in the Eatonville park.
For more information about the park and its hours visit its website nwtrek.org.
