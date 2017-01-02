Icy roads close Northwest Trek for the day

2:35 Tacoma brings in 2017 with First Night Pause

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

2:10 Life-saving gift of a kidney can come from a complete stranger

3:17 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Lions coming to Seahawks in Saturday's playoff opener

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on whether Seahawks are equipped for playoff run

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake