Missing Puyallup man, 87, found in Lewis County

Update as of 5:47 a.m.: Puyallup police said Castello was found safe in Lewis County Tuesday morning.
Initial post: An 87-year-old Puyallup man was reported missing Monday after failing to return home.
Police said Antoni Castello is considered endangered because he possibly suffers from early onset dementia.
Castello was last spotted about 5:30 p.m. at the local Walmart store, 31 Avenue SE.
He left his Marion Avenue home about 3 p.m. to go to the Korum YMCA. He may have been driving a burnt orange 2005 Ford Escape with Washington license plate AHJ9831.
Police said he occasionally gets confused but has never failed to come home. Castello was not prepared for the cold weather.
Castello is described as 5-feet-8 and 180 pounds, with brownish gray hair and gold rimmed glasses. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a long-sleeved blue flannel shirt, white slacks and black leather dress shoes. Castello also has a distinctive mole on his left temple.
Anyone with information is asked to call Puyallup police Det. Wilcox at 253-435-3653.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
