Fire severely damages north Tacoma home

A fire significantly damaged a Tacoma house early Tuesday.
The blaze was reported about 6:30 a.m. at the corner of North Tacoma Avenue and North 8th Avenue and fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the second floor.
Two adults who were inside at the time were able to escape without injury.
“There is question about a pet dog that may not have survived,” Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
By 8:30 a.m. firefighters had knocked down the flames and were working on dousing hot spots.
It’s unclear what started the fire, which ripped through the upstairs of the “beautiful, turn-of-the-century house,” Meinecke said.
