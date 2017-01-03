Local

January 3, 2017 9:14 AM

Federal Way police officer hits man in crosswalk

By Stacia Glenn

A Federal Way officer struck a 52-year-old man in a crosswalk early Tuesday, the department said.

The man suffered a laceration to his forehead and was taken to a local hospital.

He was struck just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of South 336th Street and 9th Avenue South.

The officer was making a left turn from southbound 9th Avenue South to eastbound South 336th Street with a green light when the man walked into the crosswalk and into the path of the patrol vehicle, spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said.

The State Patrol is investigating.

