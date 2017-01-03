Local

January 3, 2017

Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 30, 2016

The News Tribune

AGUIRRE/HERNANDEZ Ernie Martin with Bryanna Daniela, both of Tacoma

AL-BISHARI/ALSINAI Adel Abdulaziz Ahmed, Seattle, with Islam Saleh, Tacoma

ANDERSON/PETTIE Logan Lee with Kaylee Nicole, both of Bonney Lake

ANGELOS/DAVIS Steven James with Ashley Renee, both of University Place

ASARI/BEN Cody Masami with Moyal Adi Adela, both of Tacoma

BABCOCK/DAY Joshua Donner with Kate Anne, both of Fircrest

BAKER-MCMILLION/RAGEL Katelyn Victoria, JBLM, with Vincent Louis, Yuma, Arizona

BALLARD/EAVES Charissa with Quintarius M., both of University Place

BARRIE/SCHELL Marisa Elaine with Chase Andrew, both of Tacoma

BEATA/MOORE Nicholas John with Danielle Marisse, both of Tacoma

BELL/KIMBER Walter Preston Jr. with Nancy Ann, both of Tacoma

BENDER/WILKINSON Virgil Raymond with Sheryl Denise, both of Gig Harbor

BIRD/WELCH Stephanie Jean, Yelm, with Robert Francis, Puyallup

BOWERMAN/NYLUND Merle Dale, Bonney Lake, with Ellika Astrid, Molndal, Sweden

BRISLIN/STUDENT Kristy T. with Kevin, both of Milton

BROOKS/TORRES Fabian Ryan Sr. with Flores Francys Abril, both of Lakewood

BUZARD/MOLINA Dennis Rafael, Tacoma, with Brianna Mariela, Moses Lake

CAIN/OLEARY Luke Daniel with Janell Ann, both of Gig Harbor

CASWELL/ECKERT Adam William, Eugene, Oregon, with Raelyn Pisco, Olympia

CELESTINO/LINO Hector Josue with Priscilla Marene, both of Tacoma

CHANDLER/MILLER Heather Sue with Cameron Thompson, both of Graham

CLARK/DIAZ Bryan Michael with Deanna Marie, both of Lakewood

COBUN/BEINKE Justin Dale with Andrea Lee, both of Milton

CUTSAIL/HIGBEE Casey Allen with Maggie Rae, both of Tacoma

DACCA/ERICKS Joseph Terrence with Marian Leann, both of Seattle

DAVENPORT/NOGAMI Michael Thomas with Jun, both of Redmond

DAVIS/TROY Drake Anthony with Hannah Keersti, both of Kahoka, Missouri

DAY/HULL Kaitlyn M. with Kenneth A. Jr., both of Roy

DEPIRRO/JENSEN Robert Anthony, Bonney Lake, with Jennifer Lyn, Sumner

DERIC/DENIS Olga Vladimirovna with Andronic Dmitri, both of Tacoma

DIAZ/BENITEZ Manuel Enrique, Tacoma, with Neyshma Shakira, Carolina, Puerto Rico

DILMAGHANI/RUNGE Kaveh Sam with Kelly Nathaniel, both of Tacoma

DOING/YATIMI Michael Nelson with Suwida, both of Pacific

DUMBRIQUE/TAN Rogelio Guia with Chenie Genon, both of Tacoma

DUNCAN/ORTIZ Burkard Jessica Brianne with Mendoza Nico Alberto, both of Salem, Oregon

FAITH/WOODCOCK Miranda Leigh with Heath Kelly, both of Lakewood

FLEMING/DAVIDSON John Robert, Tacoma, with Susanna Maria, Edgewood

FRANKLIN/WASHINGTON Jacqueline Genelle with Sharon Larue, both of Everett

FRED/CIOCCO Elahni Lelia, Sellersville, Pennsylvania, with Michael Joseph III, Graham

FRETT/RILEY Nicole Marie with Felicia Lee, both of Tacoma

FULLER/WALKER Andrew Jacob, Bozeman, Montana, with Jamie Lee, Graham

GALLOGLY/KINNEY Jessica Alexis, Columbus, Georgia, with Matthew Ryan, Newark, Delaware

GARNER/DYE Obbie Dan Jr. with Stephanie Faye, both of Spanaway

GARRISON/GARRISON Brian David with Malia Gail, both of Bonney Lake

GERGALO/IAROSHENKO Igor Viktorovich with Liliia, both of Tacoma

GILBERT/HARRIS Michelle Denise with Ronald Stephen, both of Tacoma

GUIDISH/SHIPMAN Skyler with Samantha Michelle, both of Puyallup

HARPER/GILBERTSEN Dalton James with Samantha Johannah, both of Vaughn

HENSLEY/SCHLIMGEN Paul Avery Holmes with Madeline Marie, both of Tacoma

HOLLAND/DROVDAHL Marcus L., Kileen, Texas, with Heather L., Spanaway

HORNBUCKLE/MARCONI Jesse William with Jennifer May, both of Bonney Lake

JERGENS/BARE Jacob Quinn with Kirstin Jane, both of Puyallup

KLAVER/BOYLE Remon Andre with Kristina Marie, both of Kent

KOPLITZ/GRIM Richard Bruce, JBLM, with Janet Kathryn, Centralia

KORENKO/BUTLER Tammy Denise with Charles Coy, both of Spanaway

KUYKENDALL/LARSON Bailey Edward, Buckley, with Breanna Nicole, Milton

LE NGHIA/BUI Trong with My-dung, both of Tacoma

LEMMER/LEMMER Kyle Keith with Marissa Danielle, both of University Place

LEYEZA/LOEHRS Jose Enrico Villanueva with Dowling Miekha Brigham, both of Lakewood

LOONEY/MICHLER Sandra Lee with William Fred, both of Puyallup

MAKHURA/ZADUBA Viktoriya Aleksandrovna, Portland, Ore., with Anatoliy Viktorovich, Tacoma

MASON/FINICAL Teresa Ruth with Robert Wesley II, both of Tacoma

McKENDALL/LYKES Tamia Bridgette with Kirsten Erika, both of Puyallup

MERKLIN/STRBICK Loren Virgil with Deborah Marie, both of Tacoma

MIN/DYRUD Hyung Hwan, Federal Way, with Jeongok, Tacoma

MONTANEZ/TODIRAS Hector Luis Jr., Tacoma, with Cristina, University Place

MOODY/PATTERSON Ona Bryant III with Brandee Michelle, both of JBLM

MORRELL/FORTIER Steven Michael with Tonja Yvonne, both of Tacoma

MOYE/FERNANDEZ Justin Andrew with Brenda, both of Tacoma

MUSTARD/CARTER Timothy Michael Jr. with Amy Renee, both of Tacoma

NAPUTI/ZOLETA Francisco Castro with Elvira Villacanas, both of Puyallup

PAVLEDAKES/QUANCE Adam James, Port Orchard, with Amanda Grace, Gig Harbor

PROCTOR/LETOURNEAU Virginia Theresa with Wilfred Ernest, both of Tacoma

RASMUSSEN/McCOMAS Erik Andrew Elling with Cora Jill, both of Tacoma

REED/NAKANISHI Dana Ray with Natsuko, both of Puyallup

RICHARDSON/JOHNSON Anita Nicole with Darius X., both of Tacoma

ROMO/REID Rosa, Colton, Calif., with Clement Michael, Lakewood

ROOKS/CLEMENT Brandon Leroy, Colorado Springs, Colo., with Savannah Racquel, Tacoma

ROSALES/HERMSEN Valdez Juana Irene Sr. with Franciscus Wouter Johannes Sr., both of Federal Way

SENGUPTA/BARNES Ayesha with Garrett Joseph, both of Lake Tapps

SILAO/TAASE Apolonia, JBLM, with Simon Patrick, Tacoma

SOEUN/DUCHARME Paullinna Chunvannieya with Patrick Joseph, both of Milton

STERBICK/KEYS Breanne M. with Justin W., both of Lacey

STOYKO/BAUER Denis Vyacheslavovich with Laci Mannon, both of Puyallup

SUTTON/DEL MUNDO Chris with Mark, both of Tacoma

TACADENA/HOM Patrick Scott with Mollika Putrithy, both of Lakewood

TRACY/McNAMER Malachi Richard with Whitney Nicole, both of Tacoma

TUCKER/WHITE Delfina with Spencer Lionel, both of Gig Harbor

WARD/FITZPATRICK James William with Jennifer April, both of Roy

WHIPPLE/YATES Steven Keith with Heidi Michele, both of Edgewood

WHITE/STALLINGS Krysta Jade, Tacoma, with Leslie Austin, JBLM

WILLIAMS/BOOTH Sade Jasmin with John Edward Jr., both of Tacoma

WILSEY/DEAKINS Terry Glen with Elizabeth Eve, both of Tacoma

