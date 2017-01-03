Central Pierce Fire gets new chief

There’s a new chief in town.
After months of up-and-down leadership in Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Dan Olson took the helm Tuesday as the new chief.
Olson, 53, came from the Vancouver Fire Department as a deputy chief. Prior to that, he worked as chief at Poulsbo Fire Department and deputy chief at South Kitsap Fire & Rescue.
He has 32 years of firefighting experience.
“Dan advocates a leadership style that is principle and value based, developing long term relationships through good communications and demonstrating respectful behavior in order to gain trust,” according to his Vancouver Fire biography.
Olson replaced interim Chief Tim Pierce, who was appointed to the position in August after former interim Chief Jack Andren abruptly retired. Pierce returned to his position as deputy chief in charge of operations.
Central Pierce covers 84 square miles of Puyallup,South Hill, Parkland, Spanaway, Midland, Summit and Frederickson.
