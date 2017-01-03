Federal Way boy killed after tree falls on car

A 5-year-old Federal Way boy died and four others were hurt when a tree fell on an SUV traveling on icy U.S. Highway 101 in Olympic National Park on Sunday.
Two other children and their grandparents were hurt in the accident along Lake Crescent about 2:15 p.m. The boy died at the scene.
The other four members of the family remain hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical or serious condition, according to the Peninsula Daily News.
The uncle of the 5-year-old boy spoke from Harborview on Tuesday, telling reporters that his family is tight-knit.
“He was well loved, he was always smiling,” the uncle said through tears at a news conference Tuesday. “They’re happy kids. They love to be outdoors … I don’t even know how to describe them, all the babies are all wonderful.”
One child had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters and one grandparent was airlifted to Harborview.
The tree came down as the family headed home to Federal Way from Clallam Bay.
After being struck by the tree, the vehicle slid about 100 feet on the icy, winding road before stopping, Clallam County Fire District No. 2 Chief Sam Phillips told the Daily News on Sunday.
Responders got help from people who stopped to lend a hand.
