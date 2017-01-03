Tacoma man dies in rollover near Olalla

A 74-year-old Tacoma man died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday near Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday.
The man was pronounced dead after the crash in the 5100 block of Southeast Burley-Olalla Road, between Shady Glen Avenue Southeast and Fagerud Road Southeast, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Kitsap County coroners identified the man as Stephen DeMark.
According to the news release:
A preliminary investigation found DeMark’s 2003 Ford Ranger truck was traveling eastbound on Burley-Olalla Road when it entered a left-hand curve. The truck continued to travel straight, entering the shoulder.
DeMark overcorrected, sending the truck across both lanes and into the other shoulder. DeMark overcorrected again, sending the truck back across both lanes and into the guardrail.
The truck bounced along the guardrail for 200 feet, crossed a driveway, went up an embankment and hit a tree. The truck rolled onto the driver’s side and ended up coming to rest in the eastbound lane.
DeMark was not wearing his seat belt and was found unresponsive in the cab. After he was extricated from the cab with hydraulic equipment, medics pronounced him dead.
Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
The road was closed for more than two hours as deputies investigated the wreck.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Deputy Dave Green at 360-337-4634.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments