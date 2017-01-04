Power outage on Fox Island caused by downed tree

Update as of 6:35 a.m.: Peninsula Light Co. said power has been restored on Fox Island.
Customers still without power are asked to call 877-853-1388.
Initial post: A large tree fell across power lines on Fox Island early Wednesday, causing an outage affecting 80 customers.
Peninsula Light Co. said crews are working to restore electricity and were unsure when power would be restored.
The outage happened about 2 a.m.
Winds on Fox Island were reported to be 26 mph Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments