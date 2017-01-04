'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

A drone captured a pod of orcas feeding on a sevengill shark on Dec. 13, 2016, off the coast of Monterey, California. The drone footage, by Slater Moore of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, shows about 25 rarely seen offshore killer whales and two babies.
The Lacey Fire Department responded to a Christmas Day blaze destroyed a residence in the 4500 block of Ruddell Road. All the occupants of the residence escaped the blaze uninjured, but the home is considered as total loss, according to Battalion Chief Mike Heikes. Lt. Jason Berman is also shown holding the charred remains of what was the Christmas tree.