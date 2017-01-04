'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

Washington state epidemiologist says the flu is at epidemic levels. Local hospitals, including Tacoma General, are at or near capacity.
Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

