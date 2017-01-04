Drugs, alcohol, cold likely killed man found in Lakewood

The man found dead in Lakewood early Monday likely died after drinking, using drugs and passing out in the cold, according to police.
Pierce County medical examiners were awaiting toxicology reports before confirming the cause of death, police spokesman Chris Lawler said Wednesday.
There were no clear signs of trauma, internal injuries or illnesses, Lawler said.
A passer-by called 911 early Monday after seeing the man’s body against the fence of a boat repair business on Tacoma Mall Boulevard.
Detectives found alcohol and drugs on the man, Lawler said.
The name of the man, who is in his 20s, has yet to be released because his family has yet to be notified, Lawler said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments