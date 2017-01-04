Woman dies weeks after fatal Tacoma wreck

A Montana woman died Tuesday as a result of injuries suffered in a Dec. 23 crash on Schuster Parkway in Tacoma, Tacoma police confirmed.
Pierce County medical examiners identified the woman as Cindy Buczkowski, 58, of Billings. The cause of death was ruled to be complications from multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the accident.
Buczkowski was in a van that was hit by a car that was split in half in the wreck in the 400 block of Schuster Parkway, a Tacoma Fire Department spokesman told The News Tribune on Dec. 24.
The driver lost control of the car and hit a guard rail, splitting the car in half, the Tacoma Fire spokesman said. The driver’s side of the car fell onto Interstate 705, where it was hit by the van.
The car’s driver, Emmanuel Solorio-Lemus, 22, was killed in the 7 p.m. crash, county medical examiners said.
Buczkowski was one of seven people in the van who were taken to area hospitals with what the Tacoma Fire spokesman said at the time were minor injuries.
Buczkowski was in Tacoma with her husband and father to visit her son, family friend Lorrie Ghormley Lloyd said by email.
“Losing Cindy, and the grief we all feel for her, their two sons, and their families is more than tragic,” Ghormley Lloyd said. “Everyone is deeply mourning.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
