Algona house fire displaces 2

A fire tore through an Algona home late Wednesday, partially collapsing the roof and displacing two adults who lived there.
The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Algona Boulevard North.
Police arrived on scene first and said both occupants were evacuated.
It took Valley Regional Fire Authority crews moments to knock down the blaze, which also closed the road for about an hour.
It’s unclear what started the fire.
No one was injured.
The American Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced.
