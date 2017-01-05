‘I’ve been driving around for days,’ says Tumwater mom searching for missing daughter

A Tumwater mother is asking the public for help in finding her teenage daughter.
Tami Walsh said her 16-year-old daughter, BrookeLynn Walsh, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26 after sneaking out of the house to smoke with a friend. As of Thursday morning, the Tumwater High School sophomore has not returned home or to school, and the teen’s friend is unaware of her location, Walsh told The Olympian.
Walsh said BrookeLynn sent a message the day after leaving, saying she had run away. The mother said BrookeLynn has sneaked out of the house before for the night, but she always came back in the morning.
“I just want her to come home,” said Walsh, who has been posting fliers online and in the community. “I’ve been driving around for days, searching everywhere. Somebody knows where she is.”
BrookeLynn is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information can call Walsh at 360-888-8884 or the Tumwater Police Department at 360-754-4200.
