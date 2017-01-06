Body found inside abandoned Parkland home 2 days after fire

The body of a transient was found inside an abandoned Parkland home Wednesday, two days after a large fire consumed the building.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Central Pierce firefighters were called overnight Monday to the 10400 block of Park Avenue South and found the house fully involved with flames.
“We did a defensive attack, which means it was too dangerous to send somebody in,” fire spokesman Guy Overby said Friday.
Crews struggled because of overgrown vegetation around the home, which had been abandoned for 10 years.
Although neighbors later told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies that homeless people often squatted there, fire crews had no reports of anybody inside.
Firefighters stayed at the scene until Tuesday morning, dousing hot spots. They determined the home was unsafe to enter until it was shored up.
“All protocols were followed with it,” Overby said.
On Wednesday, one of the victim’s friends went looking for him after not seeing him for a few days and found the body.
Deputies went to the house, but it was still unsafe to enter, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. They waited until Thursday morning to go inside.
Investigators have not determined what started the blaze.
