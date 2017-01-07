Scofflaws abound on South Union Street state Route 16 on-ramp

Volunteer driver Jarvis Krumbein with Mustard Seed Project helps take residents on the Key Peninsula without transportation to their appointments. Krumbein said the service means more than just giving them a ride. "Some people that I have driven, I think I was probably their only social contact for the week," he said.
A drone captured a pod of orcas feeding on a sevengill shark on Dec. 13, 2016, off the coast of Monterey, California. The drone footage, by Slater Moore of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, shows about 25 rarely seen offshore killer whales and two babies.