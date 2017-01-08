No one injured in North Tacoma apartment fire

Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire that sent smoke billowing above Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue on Sunday afternoon, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.
Nobody was injured in the 2:02 blaze in the 600 block of North Anderson Street, Tacoma Fire Deputy Chief Faith Mueller said.
“It was a quick knockdown by our crews,” Mueller said. “Everybody got out of the structure.”
Residents of two units in the 24-apartment complex are likely to be displaced, Mueller said. Tacoma Fire and the Red Cross are working to secure temporary housing for those tenants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
