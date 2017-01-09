U2 coming to CenturyLink Field in Seattle for 2017 summer tour

1:24 Card shark seniors eager to still play at UP center Pause

1:08 Even the governor needs a flu shot

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

0:47 Flames consume house in Tacoma's North End

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

0:42 Apartment fire near Sixth Avenue in Tacoma

2:28 Volunteer driver transports love and care

3:30 The work of the Tacoma Needle Exchange