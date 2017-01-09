Local

January 9, 2017 10:29 AM

Yelm-area man killed in rollover crash on Reservation Road

By Jerre Redecker

jredecker@theolympian.com

A Yelm-area man was killed Monday morning when the vehicle he was a passenger in left the roadway and rolled. The victim was in his mid-20s.

The crash was at 6:51 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 2400 block of Reservation Road SE, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Sgt. Carla Carter.

The vehicle was traveling north and the driver attempted to pass a slower vehicle and lost control. The driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, Carter said.

The crash is under investigation, Carter said.

