January 9, 2017 1:12 PM

Gas leak closes Pacific Highway in Federal Way

By Stacia Glenn

A large gas leak in Federal Way Monday closed a section of Pacific Highway South.

South King Fire & Rescue said the leak is near 348th Street. Both directions of the highway were closed about 11:30 a.m. between 348th and 352nd streets.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last. A Federal Way spokeswoman said it will likely take until 4:30 p.m.

Puget Sound Energy crews are conducting air samples.

The gas main may have been broken during construction, Schrock told KOMO News.

