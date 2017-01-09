Gas leak closes Pacific Highway in Federal Way

A large gas leak in Federal Way Monday closed a section of Pacific Highway South.
South King Fire & Rescue said the leak is near 348th Street. Both directions of the highway were closed about 11:30 a.m. between 348th and 352nd streets.
Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.
It’s unclear how long the closure will last. A Federal Way spokeswoman said it will likely take until 4:30 p.m.
Puget Sound Energy crews are conducting air samples.
The gas main may have been broken during construction, Schrock told KOMO News.
PSE working as fast as possible. Both sides of the break must be dug up and clamped. This will likely take a few more hours. pic.twitter.com/we67rFVzbr— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) January 9, 2017
