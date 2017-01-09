Local

January 9, 2017 1:25 PM

Marriage licenses for week ending Jan. 6, 2017

The News Tribune

AMBROCIO-CUEVAS/COOKE Christian with Joshua Kelly, both of Tacoma

APLEY/STAHLMAN James Travis with Rachel Christine, both of Fife

AUBERG/PICARD Aaron Edward, Lakewood, with Genevieve Leona, University Place

BEAUCHAMP/MEACHAM Dale Euclid with Charline Sowles, both of Puyallup

BECKER/HALL Marlayne, Puyallup, with Kevin Thomas, Graham

BLAS/TOLEDO Angeleena Drew Quinene with Rubengabriel Dela Cruz III, both of Tacoma

BONEPARTE/KELLY David Markee Jr., Tacoma, with April Lashun, Lakewood

BOUSTEDT/MILES Christopher Allen with Shelley Lea, both of University Place

BRIGANTE/LANDIS Andrew Nicolas, JBLM, with Breauna Nicole Marie, Santee, Calif.

BURRELL/FOSTER Douglas Michael with Jerad Lee, both of Gig Harbor

CALDERON REYES/NIETO MUNOZ Jorge with Saraim, both of Fife

CANTY/MILTON Adrianna with Ausley Lance, both of Lakewood

CARROLL/CARROLL Jolie Anne, Aberdeen, with Richard Eugene, Seattle

CHINCHILLA LOPEZ/GONZALEZ BEDOLLA Daniel Alfredo with Yazmin, both of Tacoma

CHRISTIAN/WITTMAN Michael Arthur with Crystal Leann, both of Bonney Lake

CLEMENTS/HESKETH Abigale, Puyallup, with Zachary, Roy

CLIFFORD/GRIFFITH Gwen Kaye with Michael Adam, both of Bonney Lake

DANIELSON/RICKS Madeline Careen, DuPont, with Harold Austin, Washington, Utah

DAVILA/KASPRZAK Ricky Jr., Lakewood, with Heidi Lee Pritchard, Tacoma

DAVIS/PETRI Ryan Charles, Tacoma, with Natalie Ann, Union

DEL RIO GONZALEZ/VALLEJOS Mirna Elizabeth with Danny Davis, both of Auburn

DURBIN/HOWELL Morgan Blake with Mitchell Robert, both of Orting

DWYER/BORGONIA Sean Dale with Kristine Joy Bumaltao, both of Tacoma

FERNANDEZ/ARELLANO Hector J. Jr. with Deborah Lorena, both of Tacoma

FERRELL/LEWIS Kayla Jeane with Kyle Edwin, both of Puyallup

FULTON/CLINE Ashley Marie with Austin Dean, both of Lakewood

GASPAR/ROSS Apolonia Lorenzo with Elijah James, both of Tacoma

GEORGE/MONGKEYA Weverlyn A. with Aliksa J., both of Federal Way

GODFREY/BURKHOLDER Jon Jay Jr., Sumner, with Charissa Lynn, Graham

GOODEN/PARKER Gabrielle Jasmine with Dexter Terrill Jr., both of Lakewood

GRAY/JORDAN Kianna Jasmine with Leshawn Janee, both of Puyallup

GUZMAN/PLATA Alyssa Christina with Anthony Sebastian, both of Tacoma

HAMPTON/LIFERIDGE Danny Lamar I., JBLM, with Angela Amelia, Tacoma

HARKER/TAYLOR Nicholas Thomas with Alisha Jo, both of Puyallup

HENDERSON/JOYCE Karen Lynette, Gig Harbor, with Stephen Allen, Tacoma

HIGGINBOTHAM/DENNIS Robert Kenyon with Courtney Elise, both of Tacoma

HOWARD/HAMLET Leron Sebastian, JBLM, with Deven Chey, Aurora, Colo.

JENKINS/ARCHER Stefonne Jamal with Nicole Christina, both of JBLM

JOHNS/SPIERS Jasmine Desiree, Lakewood, with Jacob Gage, JBLM

JONES/PUTNAM Skylar Lynn, JBLM, with Richard Ethan, Roy

KINNUNEN/TITCO Sarah Rose, Olympia, with Alexei Victor, Tacoma

LEE/DARARAK Shelly Kyong with Visnou, both of Federal Way

LEWIS/CHRISTMYER Brenacia Nakail with Jesse Winston, both of University Place

LEWIS/KING Marquis Devonte, Tacoma, with Tyler Michelle, Federal Way

LEWIS/KIM Phillip Paul with Jane, both of Tacoma

LIUFAU/SEMISI-TUPOU Queena Selema, Puyallup, with Semisi Tupua, Kent

LUNG/UTUPANU Edwart Jared with Lavinia Bianca, both of Buckley

LYNCH/LONG Kayla Lynn with Shylo Marie, both of Lacey

MAPU/HARGES Raymond Rimoni, Lakewood, with Arlena Renee, JBLM

MARLER/SMITH Tabitha Lee with Patrick Michael Jr., both of Spanaway

McINELLY/LI Nolan Daniel with Jiahui, both of Tacoma

McLAUGHLIN/WALDEN David Madl with Wilma Luezer, both of Puyallup

MENENDEZ/IRLANDA Vincent B. with Gelpi Brenda D., both of Puyallup

MILLER/SMITH Jonathan Keene with Kennith Ray, both of Tacoma

MILLER-RITTER/DAY Shelby E. with Cody J., both of Tacoma

MITCHELL/MOORE Jeremy B., Tukwila, with Kelli Lynn, Bonney Lake

MOLINERO/MARTINEZ Maria Guadalupe with Marco Antonio, both of Puyallup

MORALES/KIDDER Gwendolyn Guadalupe with Benjamin Ralston, both of Tacoma

MORARI/GHILAN Vitalie with Carolina, both of Tacoma

MURRY-SHIPMAN/DAVIS Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Okla., with Leonard Rouchelle, Tacoma

NELSON/LUNDGREN Jill Christina with Laurel Elizabeth, both of Tacoma

NEWCOMER/HORNE Amber Lee with Michael Duane Jr., both of Puyallup

NGO/BUI Dinh Xuan, University Place, with Nguyen Kim, Tacoma

NIMMO/MURRAY Cheryl Lyn with Blain T., both of Puyallup

NJOKU/TABANSI Laetitia Ekwy with Francis Chukwuemeka, both of Tacoma

NYE/COTTAM Amber Nicole, Lakewood, with Conner Duggin, Tacoma

OSHIRO/KEEL James M. with Michelle M., both of Tacoma

OSTERDYK/MULYARCHUK Alston Cornelius with Diana Viktorovna, both of Tacoma

PAK/TUSLER Michelle Ann with Logan Wade, both of Lakewood

PAPILLION/BECKET Joseph Terry with Misty E., both of Tacoma

PATTERSON/LEATHERWOOD Josephine Loraine with Jeremy Bryce, both of University Place

PETERSEN/RAY Matthew Roy with Jamie Jennifer Hall, both of Tacoma

RAYNOR/MURPHY Thomas John with Kharissa Aislinn-Skye, both of Tacoma

REES/HAMPTON Don Thomas, Gig Harbor, with Bonnie Marie, Olalla

REINITZ/HEITMAN Amanda Rose, Tacoma, with David Ross, Maple Valley

RICE/NUGEN Emily Jean with Roman Mikel, both of Puyallup

RODRIGUEZ/WILLIAMS Mildred Astrid with Marquis Lawayne, both of Spanaway

ROMERO/MAELE Osvaldo Antonio, Virginia Beach, Va., with Sau Iacinta, Lakewood

RYAN/DARRETT Alexander with Anna Nickolas, both of University Place

RYKER/PRIMERO Patrick Dean with Relivia Gabuat, both of Lakewood

SAFFORD/ORTIZ Christina Michele, Newberg, Ore., with Vergara Alejandro, Tacoma

SCOTT/ALVAREZ Christopher Alan, Puyallup, with San Martin Javiera Fernanda, Beltsville, Md.

SCOTTI/WILLIAMS Dominic Mckinley, JBLM, with Yasmine Janea, Puyallup

SEBERSON/BRYN Brittany Christian with Tarjei, both of Tacoma

SHAW/DIXON Tawni Mae with Justin Daniel, both of DuPont

SNYDER/BLACK Alexander Frederick with Erin Elizabeth, both of Tacoma

TAYLOR/MEGGETT Dominique Deaira with Carl Andre Jr., both of Tacoma

TIBORSKY/ARNOLD Steven Mark with Danielle Adelia, both of Tacoma

TOLEDO/BALBOA Daniela D. with Justin Sam, both of JBLM

TORRES/FUNKHOUSER Carlos, Moreno Valley, Calif., with Maria Soledad, Puyallup

TRUONG/NGUYEN Tai V. with Quyen Thi, both of Tacoma

TURNER/RAUSCHER Aja Monique with Taylorrae Grace, both of Tacoma

WAITS/HAUGEN Tareasa Anna Marie with Tyler Curtis, both of Tacoma

WALLER/REYNOLDS Tawanna Michelle with Kenrick Kenneth, both of DuPont

WHITE/E Jimmie Duane with Shuxia, both of Roy

WILLIAMS/JACKSON Diandra Marie, Tacoma, with Darrell Kantreal, Callam Bay

WILSON/HANSON Elijah J. with Brianna N., both of Puyallup

