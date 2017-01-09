Marriage licenses for week ending Jan. 6, 2017

AMBROCIO-CUEVAS/COOKE Christian with Joshua Kelly, both of Tacoma
APLEY/STAHLMAN James Travis with Rachel Christine, both of Fife
AUBERG/PICARD Aaron Edward, Lakewood, with Genevieve Leona, University Place
BEAUCHAMP/MEACHAM Dale Euclid with Charline Sowles, both of Puyallup
BECKER/HALL Marlayne, Puyallup, with Kevin Thomas, Graham
BLAS/TOLEDO Angeleena Drew Quinene with Rubengabriel Dela Cruz III, both of Tacoma
BONEPARTE/KELLY David Markee Jr., Tacoma, with April Lashun, Lakewood
BOUSTEDT/MILES Christopher Allen with Shelley Lea, both of University Place
BRIGANTE/LANDIS Andrew Nicolas, JBLM, with Breauna Nicole Marie, Santee, Calif.
BURRELL/FOSTER Douglas Michael with Jerad Lee, both of Gig Harbor
CALDERON REYES/NIETO MUNOZ Jorge with Saraim, both of Fife
CANTY/MILTON Adrianna with Ausley Lance, both of Lakewood
CARROLL/CARROLL Jolie Anne, Aberdeen, with Richard Eugene, Seattle
CHINCHILLA LOPEZ/GONZALEZ BEDOLLA Daniel Alfredo with Yazmin, both of Tacoma
CHRISTIAN/WITTMAN Michael Arthur with Crystal Leann, both of Bonney Lake
CLEMENTS/HESKETH Abigale, Puyallup, with Zachary, Roy
CLIFFORD/GRIFFITH Gwen Kaye with Michael Adam, both of Bonney Lake
DANIELSON/RICKS Madeline Careen, DuPont, with Harold Austin, Washington, Utah
DAVILA/KASPRZAK Ricky Jr., Lakewood, with Heidi Lee Pritchard, Tacoma
DAVIS/PETRI Ryan Charles, Tacoma, with Natalie Ann, Union
DEL RIO GONZALEZ/VALLEJOS Mirna Elizabeth with Danny Davis, both of Auburn
DURBIN/HOWELL Morgan Blake with Mitchell Robert, both of Orting
DWYER/BORGONIA Sean Dale with Kristine Joy Bumaltao, both of Tacoma
FERNANDEZ/ARELLANO Hector J. Jr. with Deborah Lorena, both of Tacoma
FERRELL/LEWIS Kayla Jeane with Kyle Edwin, both of Puyallup
FULTON/CLINE Ashley Marie with Austin Dean, both of Lakewood
GASPAR/ROSS Apolonia Lorenzo with Elijah James, both of Tacoma
GEORGE/MONGKEYA Weverlyn A. with Aliksa J., both of Federal Way
GODFREY/BURKHOLDER Jon Jay Jr., Sumner, with Charissa Lynn, Graham
GOODEN/PARKER Gabrielle Jasmine with Dexter Terrill Jr., both of Lakewood
GRAY/JORDAN Kianna Jasmine with Leshawn Janee, both of Puyallup
GUZMAN/PLATA Alyssa Christina with Anthony Sebastian, both of Tacoma
HAMPTON/LIFERIDGE Danny Lamar I., JBLM, with Angela Amelia, Tacoma
HARKER/TAYLOR Nicholas Thomas with Alisha Jo, both of Puyallup
HENDERSON/JOYCE Karen Lynette, Gig Harbor, with Stephen Allen, Tacoma
HIGGINBOTHAM/DENNIS Robert Kenyon with Courtney Elise, both of Tacoma
HOWARD/HAMLET Leron Sebastian, JBLM, with Deven Chey, Aurora, Colo.
JENKINS/ARCHER Stefonne Jamal with Nicole Christina, both of JBLM
JOHNS/SPIERS Jasmine Desiree, Lakewood, with Jacob Gage, JBLM
JONES/PUTNAM Skylar Lynn, JBLM, with Richard Ethan, Roy
KINNUNEN/TITCO Sarah Rose, Olympia, with Alexei Victor, Tacoma
LEE/DARARAK Shelly Kyong with Visnou, both of Federal Way
LEWIS/CHRISTMYER Brenacia Nakail with Jesse Winston, both of University Place
LEWIS/KING Marquis Devonte, Tacoma, with Tyler Michelle, Federal Way
LEWIS/KIM Phillip Paul with Jane, both of Tacoma
LIUFAU/SEMISI-TUPOU Queena Selema, Puyallup, with Semisi Tupua, Kent
LUNG/UTUPANU Edwart Jared with Lavinia Bianca, both of Buckley
LYNCH/LONG Kayla Lynn with Shylo Marie, both of Lacey
MAPU/HARGES Raymond Rimoni, Lakewood, with Arlena Renee, JBLM
MARLER/SMITH Tabitha Lee with Patrick Michael Jr., both of Spanaway
McINELLY/LI Nolan Daniel with Jiahui, both of Tacoma
McLAUGHLIN/WALDEN David Madl with Wilma Luezer, both of Puyallup
MENENDEZ/IRLANDA Vincent B. with Gelpi Brenda D., both of Puyallup
MILLER/SMITH Jonathan Keene with Kennith Ray, both of Tacoma
MILLER-RITTER/DAY Shelby E. with Cody J., both of Tacoma
MITCHELL/MOORE Jeremy B., Tukwila, with Kelli Lynn, Bonney Lake
MOLINERO/MARTINEZ Maria Guadalupe with Marco Antonio, both of Puyallup
MORALES/KIDDER Gwendolyn Guadalupe with Benjamin Ralston, both of Tacoma
MORARI/GHILAN Vitalie with Carolina, both of Tacoma
MURRY-SHIPMAN/DAVIS Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Okla., with Leonard Rouchelle, Tacoma
NELSON/LUNDGREN Jill Christina with Laurel Elizabeth, both of Tacoma
NEWCOMER/HORNE Amber Lee with Michael Duane Jr., both of Puyallup
NGO/BUI Dinh Xuan, University Place, with Nguyen Kim, Tacoma
NIMMO/MURRAY Cheryl Lyn with Blain T., both of Puyallup
NJOKU/TABANSI Laetitia Ekwy with Francis Chukwuemeka, both of Tacoma
NYE/COTTAM Amber Nicole, Lakewood, with Conner Duggin, Tacoma
OSHIRO/KEEL James M. with Michelle M., both of Tacoma
OSTERDYK/MULYARCHUK Alston Cornelius with Diana Viktorovna, both of Tacoma
PAK/TUSLER Michelle Ann with Logan Wade, both of Lakewood
PAPILLION/BECKET Joseph Terry with Misty E., both of Tacoma
PATTERSON/LEATHERWOOD Josephine Loraine with Jeremy Bryce, both of University Place
PETERSEN/RAY Matthew Roy with Jamie Jennifer Hall, both of Tacoma
RAYNOR/MURPHY Thomas John with Kharissa Aislinn-Skye, both of Tacoma
REES/HAMPTON Don Thomas, Gig Harbor, with Bonnie Marie, Olalla
REINITZ/HEITMAN Amanda Rose, Tacoma, with David Ross, Maple Valley
RICE/NUGEN Emily Jean with Roman Mikel, both of Puyallup
RODRIGUEZ/WILLIAMS Mildred Astrid with Marquis Lawayne, both of Spanaway
ROMERO/MAELE Osvaldo Antonio, Virginia Beach, Va., with Sau Iacinta, Lakewood
RYAN/DARRETT Alexander with Anna Nickolas, both of University Place
RYKER/PRIMERO Patrick Dean with Relivia Gabuat, both of Lakewood
SAFFORD/ORTIZ Christina Michele, Newberg, Ore., with Vergara Alejandro, Tacoma
SCOTT/ALVAREZ Christopher Alan, Puyallup, with San Martin Javiera Fernanda, Beltsville, Md.
SCOTTI/WILLIAMS Dominic Mckinley, JBLM, with Yasmine Janea, Puyallup
SEBERSON/BRYN Brittany Christian with Tarjei, both of Tacoma
SHAW/DIXON Tawni Mae with Justin Daniel, both of DuPont
SNYDER/BLACK Alexander Frederick with Erin Elizabeth, both of Tacoma
TAYLOR/MEGGETT Dominique Deaira with Carl Andre Jr., both of Tacoma
TIBORSKY/ARNOLD Steven Mark with Danielle Adelia, both of Tacoma
TOLEDO/BALBOA Daniela D. with Justin Sam, both of JBLM
TORRES/FUNKHOUSER Carlos, Moreno Valley, Calif., with Maria Soledad, Puyallup
TRUONG/NGUYEN Tai V. with Quyen Thi, both of Tacoma
TURNER/RAUSCHER Aja Monique with Taylorrae Grace, both of Tacoma
WAITS/HAUGEN Tareasa Anna Marie with Tyler Curtis, both of Tacoma
WALLER/REYNOLDS Tawanna Michelle with Kenrick Kenneth, both of DuPont
WHITE/E Jimmie Duane with Shuxia, both of Roy
WILLIAMS/JACKSON Diandra Marie, Tacoma, with Darrell Kantreal, Callam Bay
WILSON/HANSON Elijah J. with Brianna N., both of Puyallup
