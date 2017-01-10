Woman removed from hospitals was looking for her own baby

A woman who tried to access two birth centers in Pierce County, heightening hospital security and jangling nerves, was likely looking for her own baby after being notified that the state was taking custody.
Multicare Health Systems alerted local hospitals recently that a woman in her 30s or 40s tried to access units where infants are cared for at Tacoma General Hospital and at least one other hospital.
Additional security was added and hospital employees were asked to “remain vigilant” in case the woman came back.
Although Tacoma police were notified about the situation, detectives are not investigating since the woman has not committed a crime.
The woman gave birth Dec. 31 and was released from the hospital Jan. 3.
Child Protective Services notified her that they would be taking custody of the child since the baby was born with methamphetamine in his or her system, officials said.
The woman tried to enter the birth center in the hospital where she gave birth but was told the baby had been transferred.
On Friday, the woman tried to get into the infant unit at Tacoma General and was escorted off the hospital grounds.
“She came back looking for her kid,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The woman did not get inside the birth centers and did not touch any newborns, including her own.
