Lake Tapps to be lowered until March

The water level at Lake Tapps will be lowered for the next three weeks as maintenance continues at its powerhouse, according to the Cascade Water Alliance.
The alliance is installing and testing new and rehabilitated valves at the Lake Tapps dam powerhouse, according to a news release.
The valve project includes installing and testing an energy-dissipating valve, a $2 million outlay designed to increase reliability and safety for reservoir operations, the release said.
The East Pierce County lake will begin lowering by 2 to 4 inches early next week. The week after will see water levels lower another 2 feet, then another foot the week after that. The water level will remain at that low level until refilling begins in early March.
Homeowners who have requested lower water levels to do construction projects are asked to plan to complete them between early February and early March, the release said.
The Cascade Water Alliance is a municipal corporation that administers the lake as a water supply.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments