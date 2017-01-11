Crews clear an accident on state Route 512 on a snowy Wednesday morning

Bridge-loving seniors turned up punctually for their regular Tuesday morning game at the University Place Senior Center, although the facility was under new "management." The nonprofit Community Connection Place is leasing the building from the city to maintain the social hub for seniors in light of the city discontinuing its recreation programs in 2017.
Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, chose a public setting — a CVS pharmacy not far from the capitol in Olympia — to get their flu shots on Friday. Inslee said the visit served a dual purpose: reminding Washingtonians that the vaccine can help stop the current threat of flu and "some people like to see the governor get poked with a sharp object."
Volunteer driver Jarvis Krumbein with Mustard Seed Project helps take residents on the Key Peninsula without transportation to their appointments. Krumbein said the service means more than just giving them a ride. "Some people that I have driven, I think I was probably their only social contact for the week," he said.