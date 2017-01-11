Our recent favorite photos

A brilliant late fall day illuminated the iconic silvery skin of the Museum of Glass hot shop and a solitary walker descending on the steps Sunday12/04/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
Allan Douglas carries the flag along with the Puppetlandia characters in the World's Shortest Parade to open the First Night celebration of the new year held in downtown Tacoma, December 31, 2016.
Peter Haley
A brisk north wind and a 12-foot high tide made for active water along the promenade between Point Defiance Marina and Owen Beach in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. This group of friends - Selina Eiselein, left, Samantha Brown, Robert Frank and Dominik Yerly - went for a walk to see effect up close. "Just chillin', " said Yerly. "Checking out the waves."
Drew Perine
Pall Bearers process out of the Tacoma Dome as officers salute the casket of slain Tacoma Police Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez during a memorial service at the Tacoma Dome, in Tacoma Wa. Friday 12/09/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
Joel Repp hugs wheelchair bound Karen Shepard after helping her escape her apartment at the Concordia Arms Apartments in Parkland Monday 12/05/16. .The two alarm fire fire heavily damaged the apartments as firefighters from Central Pierce F.D. tried to limit damage.
Dean J. Koepfler
Students Kieran Desmarais (left) and Polina Chowdhury from Stadium High School attach barnacles, positioned as if the whale's skin were still present, during the final assembly of the skeleton of a Humpback whale at Foss Waterway Seaport, December 7, 2016. It is from the young animal that washed up on a beach near Gig Harbor a year ago.
Peter Haley
Dustin DaSilva of University Place shows a resident silver salmon to his dog Cherry before releasing it near Titlow Beach in Tacoma, December 8, 2016.
Peter Haley
Bob and Linda Cornyn take a moment to compose themselves while visiting their 14-year-old daughter Adela's bedroom in Fife on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The child was removed from the home by the Department of Social and Health Services after returning from school on Wednesday. She was one of 10 children that have been removed to temporary placements. "We're hoping to see her back here someday," Bob Cornyn said. "We're also concerned how much are kids will be damaged (by the experience."
Drew Perine
More than thirty people belonging to a Christian organization called Tradition, Family and Property pray and demonstrate in front of Point Defiance Elementary in Tacoma, December 14, 2016. They are upset that Tacoma Public Schools has allowed Seattle Satanic Temple to hold its first after-school Satan club at the school.
Peter Haley
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin makes a one-handed catch to score Seattle's final touchdown in the fourth quarter of the divisional playoff, snaring the ball away from Jermaine Kearse. Looking on is Detroit safety Don Carey. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
Drew Perine
Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks at a vigil for fallen officer Reginald â€œJakeâ€ Gutierrez held at the TPD Sector 4 Substation, December 1, 2016. Hundreds attended.
Peter Haley
Dorothy "Teeny" Wilson examines her hand at the University Place senior and community center. The 92-year-old from Texas has been playing bridge since she was a young girl. The center will continue to operate with fewer programs under new management by the nonprofit Community Connection Place which is leasing the building from the city. Photo taken in University Place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Drew Perine
Sophia Boeder, Melodie Boeder, and Jennifer Pacheco (right) laugh their way around Wright Park in Metro Parks' annual Jingle Bell Run, December 24, 2016.
Peter Haley
An student at the Upper School for girls makes her way past a portrait of Annie Wright during a period change. Photo taken in Tacoma on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson reaches behind Detroit safety Tavon Wilson to makes a circus catch and score the game's only touchdown in the first half of Seattle's 26-6 win over the Lions in the divisional playoffs. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Drew Perine
Ever-vocal Richard Sherman keeps the energy up amongst the defense on the sideline during the Seahawks' 26-6 win over Detroit in the divisional playoffs. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Drew Perine
Firefighters give medical aid to a young woman whose car overturned in an accident at South M street and South Tacoma Way, January 9, 2017.
Peter Haley
After finishing third in 4A two years ago and second last year, Bethel wrestler Dante Springsteen is aiming for a state title with the Braves, who are now in 3A. Photo taken in Graham on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Drew Perine
The Wildcats offensive stars, wide receiver Kyler Gordon, left, and Anfernee Gurley , took flight in celebration after a second half Gordon TD reception Saturday 12/03/16 Class 2A state football championship game between Archbishop Murphy and Liberty at the Tacoma Dome. Archbishop Murphy finished with a perfect record and the title in a blowout win 56-14 over Liberty H.S. of Issaquah.
Dean J. Koepfler
Yuri Underwood joins hundreds of others to brave cold salt water and unusually cold air temperatures in the annual Polar Bear Plunge at the Point Defiance boat launch, January 1, 2017.
Peter Haley
