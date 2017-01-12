Man killed in Parkland fire identified

A man killed when an abandoned Parkland house burned last week has been identified as Allan Curtis.
Curtis, 42, was a transient who apparently went inside the home periodically to get warm.
Central Pierce firefighters were called Jan. 2 to a fire in the 10400 block of Park Avenue South and struggled to extinguish the blaze.
Overgrown vegetation created obstacles and the fire burned so hot that crews couldn’t get inside and took a defensive stance against the flames.
They remained on scene until the following morning putting out hot spots but did not go inside due to safety concerns related to the structure of the home, which had been abandoned for 10 years and was destroyed in the fire.
On Jan. 4, one of Curtis’ friends went looking for him and found his remains inside the home. The friend alerted Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.
